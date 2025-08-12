QuotesSections
BOTZ: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

34.46 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BOTZ exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.19 and at a high of 34.50.

Follow Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
34.19 34.50
Year Range
23.81 34.86
Previous Close
34.41
Open
34.45
Bid
34.46
Ask
34.76
Low
34.19
High
34.50
Volume
1.652 K
Daily Change
0.15%
Month Change
4.42%
6 Months Change
21.64%
Year Change
6.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev