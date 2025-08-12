Currencies / BOTZ
BOTZ: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
34.46 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BOTZ exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.19 and at a high of 34.50.
Follow Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
34.19 34.50
Year Range
23.81 34.86
- Previous Close
- 34.41
- Open
- 34.45
- Bid
- 34.46
- Ask
- 34.76
- Low
- 34.19
- High
- 34.50
- Volume
- 1.652 K
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 4.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.64%
- Year Change
- 6.99%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev