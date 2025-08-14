Divisas / BOTZ
BOTZ: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
34.37 USD 0.09 (0.26%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BOTZ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 34.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 34.64.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BOTZ News
Rango diario
34.03 34.64
Rango anual
23.81 34.86
- Cierres anteriores
- 34.46
- Open
- 34.38
- Bid
- 34.37
- Ask
- 34.67
- Low
- 34.03
- High
- 34.64
- Volumen
- 1.578 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.26%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.15%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.32%
- Cambio anual
- 6.71%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B