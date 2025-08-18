QuotazioniSezioni
BOTZ: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

35.00 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BOTZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.75 e ad un massimo di 35.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.75 35.04
Intervallo Annuale
23.81 35.07
Chiusura Precedente
35.03
Apertura
34.85
Bid
35.00
Ask
35.30
Minimo
34.75
Massimo
35.04
Volume
1.807 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.09%
Variazione Mensile
6.06%
Variazione Semestrale
23.54%
Variazione Annuale
8.66%
21 settembre, domenica