Valute / BOTZ
BOTZ: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
35.00 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BOTZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.75 e ad un massimo di 35.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.75 35.04
Intervallo Annuale
23.81 35.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.03
- Apertura
- 34.85
- Bid
- 35.00
- Ask
- 35.30
- Minimo
- 34.75
- Massimo
- 35.04
- Volume
- 1.807 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.66%
21 settembre, domenica