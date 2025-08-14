货币 / BOTZ
BOTZ: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
34.37 USD 0.09 (0.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BOTZ汇率已更改-0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点34.03和高点34.64进行交易。
关注Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOTZ新闻
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Jobs Or Inflation - What's Driving The Fed's Next Move?
- AI At The Frontier: A Stock Picker's Take On AI Investing
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Fiscal Stimulus Meets Fed Easing (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- 3 Artificial Intelligence ETFs to Buy With $100 and Hold Forever
- A.I. Field Of Dreams
- September 2025 Perspective
- AI Monthly: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
- 11 Ways To Profit From Nvidia, Regardless Of What Happens From Here (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Generative AI Digest: More AI Agents And More Funding
- It’s AI Freak-Out Time Again
- AI Over-Exuberance Comparable To 2000 Internet-Inspired Bubble
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Our Thoughts On The AI Arms Race
- The Visible Alpha AI Monitor Update: What's Next For AI?
- ARKQ Is My AI Infrastructure Play, And It’s Delivering (BATS:ARKQ)
- What's Going On With Palantir Stock Tuesday? - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- AI could deliver $920B in annual net benefits to S&P 500 firms
- Anything But The Doldrums
- S&P 500 Hits 6,400 on AI Boom: ETFs in Focus
- The Defining Rivalry Of The 21st Century: AI As The New Geopolitical Battlefield
日范围
34.03 34.64
年范围
23.81 34.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 34.46
- 开盘价
- 34.38
- 卖价
- 34.37
- 买价
- 34.67
- 最低价
- 34.03
- 最高价
- 34.64
- 交易量
- 1.578 K
- 日变化
- -0.26%
- 月变化
- 4.15%
- 6个月变化
- 21.32%
- 年变化
- 6.71%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B