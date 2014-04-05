Pattern Vision Ultimate

CandlePatternProUltimate Indicator for MetaTrader 5

 Overview

The CandlePatternProUltimate indicator is an advanced tool for detecting Japanese candlestick patterns on charts in the MetaTrader 5 platform. It features an attractive artistic interface and detects 150+ different patterns with intelligent AI-based analysis

🎨 Artistic Design

  • Customizable Colors: Fully customizable artistic color palette

  • Visual Effects: Glows and artistic effects to make patterns more visible

  • Black Background: For high contrast and visual clarity

  • Grid Hidden: For cleaner, more professional charts

🔍 Pattern Detection

  • 3 Main Categories:

    1. Bullish Patterns: Like Bullish Engulfing, Hammer, Morning Star

    2. Bearish Patterns: Like Bearish Engulfing, Shooting Star, Evening Star

    3. Neutral Patterns: Like Doji, Spinning Top

  • Comprehensive Database: Contains over 150 patterns with detailed information

⚙️ Advanced Settings

  • Patterns Displayed: Set maximum number of visible patterns

  • Lookback Period: Specify number of candles to analyze (default 500)

  • Probability Threshold: Filter patterns with low probability

  • Sound Alerts: Audio notifications when new patterns are detected

📈 Supporting Indicators

  • Strength Indicator: Shows strength of detected pattern

  • Probability Percentage: Success probability of the pattern

  • Price Targets: Bullish and bearish target levels

  • Pattern ID: Stores pattern number for each candle

🎭 Special Visual Effects

  • Last Pattern Highlighting: Most recently detected pattern appears in gold with larger size

  • Glow Effects: Concentric circles for illumination around important patterns

  • Explanatory Labels: Text showing pattern name and probability percentage

  • Emoji Symbols: Using symbols to distinguish pattern direction (▲ for bullish, ▼ for bearish)

🔧 Customization Settings

🎨 Artistic Color Group

  • Bullish Colors: Lime Green and Spring Green

  • Bearish Colors: Crimson and OrangeRed

  • Neutral Colors: DodgerBlue and DeepSkyBlue

  • Last Pattern Color: Gold

⚙️ Main Settings

  • MaxPatternsDisplay: Maximum patterns to display (default 10)

  • LookbackBars: Number of candles to analyze (default 500)

  • ProbabilityThreshold: Minimum probability percentage (default 60%)

🎭 Visual Effects

  • PatternSize: Size of normal pattern icons (default 3)

  • LastPatternSize: Size of last pattern icon (default 5)

  • EnableGlowEffects: Enable glow effects

  • ClearPreviousObjects: Clear previous objects

📊 How It Works

  1. Scanning: The indicator scans candles within the specified period

  2. Analysis: Analyzes each candle with previous candles to detect patterns

  3. Evaluation: Calculates probability of success for each detected pattern

  4. Filtering: Displays only patterns that exceed the probability threshold

  5. Visualization: Displays detected patterns with distinctive visual effects

🎯 Optimal Use

  • For Traders: To identify entry and exit signals

  • For Analysts: To study market behavior and recurring patterns

  • For Beginners: To practically understand Japanese candlestick patterns

  • For Professionals: As a decision-making support tool

⚠️ Important Notes

  • The indicator does not provide 100% guaranteed signals

  • Should be used with other analysis tools

  • Recommended to test on a demo account first

  • Review settings according to currency pair and time frame

📱 Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

  • Charts: All time frames

  • Currency Pairs: All pairs and financial instruments

This indicator combines analytical power with visual beauty, making it a valuable tool for any trader wanting to analyze Japanese candlestick patterns in a modern and effective way.


