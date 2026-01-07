Pattern Vision Ultimate

CandlePatternProUltimate Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

The CandlePatternProUltimate indicator is an advanced tool for detecting Japanese candlestick patterns on charts in the MetaTrader 5 platform. It features an attractive artistic interface and detects 150+ different patterns with intelligent AI-based analysis

🎨 Artistic Design

Customizable Colors : Fully customizable artistic color palette

Visual Effects : Glows and artistic effects to make patterns more visible

Black Background : For high contrast and visual clarity

Grid Hidden: For cleaner, more professional charts

🔍 Pattern Detection

3 Main Categories : Bullish Patterns : Like Bullish Engulfing, Hammer, Morning Star Bearish Patterns : Like Bearish Engulfing, Shooting Star, Evening Star Neutral Patterns : Like Doji, Spinning Top

Comprehensive Database: Contains over 150 patterns with detailed information

⚙️ Advanced Settings

Patterns Displayed : Set maximum number of visible patterns

Lookback Period : Specify number of candles to analyze (default 500)

Probability Threshold : Filter patterns with low probability

Sound Alerts: Audio notifications when new patterns are detected

📈 Supporting Indicators

Strength Indicator : Shows strength of detected pattern

Probability Percentage : Success probability of the pattern

Price Targets : Bullish and bearish target levels

Pattern ID: Stores pattern number for each candle

🎭 Special Visual Effects

Last Pattern Highlighting : Most recently detected pattern appears in gold with larger size

Glow Effects : Concentric circles for illumination around important patterns

Explanatory Labels : Text showing pattern name and probability percentage

Emoji Symbols: Using symbols to distinguish pattern direction (▲ for bullish, ▼ for bearish)

🔧 Customization Settings

🎨 Artistic Color Group

Bullish Colors : Lime Green and Spring Green

Bearish Colors : Crimson and OrangeRed

Neutral Colors : DodgerBlue and DeepSkyBlue

Last Pattern Color: Gold

⚙️ Main Settings

MaxPatternsDisplay : Maximum patterns to display (default 10)

LookbackBars : Number of candles to analyze (default 500)

ProbabilityThreshold: Minimum probability percentage (default 60%)

🎭 Visual Effects

PatternSize : Size of normal pattern icons (default 3)

LastPatternSize : Size of last pattern icon (default 5)

EnableGlowEffects : Enable glow effects

ClearPreviousObjects: Clear previous objects

📊 How It Works

Scanning: The indicator scans candles within the specified period Analysis: Analyzes each candle with previous candles to detect patterns Evaluation: Calculates probability of success for each detected pattern Filtering: Displays only patterns that exceed the probability threshold Visualization: Displays detected patterns with distinctive visual effects

🎯 Optimal Use

For Traders : To identify entry and exit signals

For Analysts : To study market behavior and recurring patterns

For Beginners : To practically understand Japanese candlestick patterns

For Professionals: As a decision-making support tool

⚠️ Important Notes

The indicator does not provide 100% guaranteed signals

Should be used with other analysis tools

Recommended to test on a demo account first

Review settings according to currency pair and time frame

📱 Compatibility

Platform : MetaTrader 5 only

Charts : All time frames

Currency Pairs: All pairs and financial instruments

This indicator combines analytical power with visual beauty, making it a valuable tool for any trader wanting to analyze Japanese candlestick patterns in a modern and effective way.