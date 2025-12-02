FootprintOrderflow

5

FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data，It also supports various foreign exchange transactions)

1. Overview

FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle.

It helps you answer:

  • Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. Sellers)

  • Where is the volume? (Institutional accumulation/distribution zones)

  • Is the price accepted? (Based on Duration and Value Areas)

  • Is the trend exhausted? (Identified via Divergence signals)

  • Should critical deviations be reminded? (Send MT5 pop-up warnings via deviation signals and push notifications to mobile devices)

2. Interface & Core Features

2.1 Standard Footprint View

In standard mode, the candle is split into price levels (Bins):

  • Left Number (Bid/Sell): Represents Aggressive Selling volume (Market Sells hitting the Bid).

  • Right Number (Ask/Buy): Represents Aggressive Buying volume (Market Buys lifting the Ask).

  • Heatmap Background: Darker/Brighter colors indicate higher total volume at that specific price, visualizing liquidity clusters.

  • Imbalance Highlights:

    • Definition: When the volume difference between diagonal bids and offers exceeds a set threshold (default 3:1).

    • Visual: The background turns Cyan (Buy Imbalance) or Yellow (Sell Imbalance).

    • Meaning: Indicates overwhelming aggressive pressure from one side.

2.2 Microscope Mode - The Core Feature

When enabled, the candle width expands (default 4.5x) to reveal granular data:

  1. Left Sidebar: Displays Total Volume or Total Delta (Configurable). Useful for spotting P-shape or b-shape profiles.

  2. Right Sidebar: Displays Duration (Time) spent at that price.

    • Time = Acceptance. The longer price stays at a level, the higher the market acceptance.

  3. Core Delta Bars:

    • Located between the buy/sell numbers.

    • Green bar to the right: Positive Delta (Net Buying).

    • Red bar to the left: Negative Delta (Net Selling).

  4. DM Label: Marks the price level with the Maximum Absolute Delta inside the candle (the "battleground").

3. Intelligent Summary Box

In Microscope Mode, a semi-transparent data panel floats below each candle. This is your primary decision-making tool.

Data Item Description Trading Significance
Time Range Start & End time of the candle (Local PC Time). Easy historical backtesting.
OHLC Open, High, Low, Close prices. Standard reference.
Vol / Delta Total Volume & Net Delta (with %). Positive Delta = Buyers dominant; Negative = Sellers dominant.
Max/Min Delta The highest and lowest cumulative Delta reached during the candle formation. Crucial: If a candle closes with Positive Delta, but had a massive Min Delta, it shows buyers absorbed strong selling pressure.
VPOC Volume Point of Control. The price with the most volume. The "center of gravity" for the candle.
TPOC Time Point of Control. The price where the market spent the most time (Fair Value).
DM Delta Max Price. Where the aggressors committed the most capital.
VAH / VAL Value Area High/Low (70% Volume). Support/Resistance: Re-tests of VAL that hold are bullish; breakdowns are bearish.
Imbalance Total count of Buy vs. Sell Imbalances. High imbalance counts suggest strong trend momentum.
Alerts Status of Delta, VPOC, and TPOC. Yellow Highlighted Text indicates anomalies or divergence (Reversal Signals).

4. Deep Dive: Divergence & Market Sentiment

Divergence is one of the most reliable reversal signals in Order Flow trading. The indicator automatically detects:

4.1 Delta Divergence

  • Scenario:

    • Bullish Divergence: Candle closes DOWN (Bearish), but Delta is POSITIVE (Net Buying).

    • Bearish Divergence: Candle closes UP (Bullish), but Delta is NEGATIVE (Net Selling).

  • Sentiment:

    • Absorption: Bearish divergence implies that despite aggressive buying (Positive Delta), price couldn't rise. This means Limit Sell Orders (Icebergs) absorbed all the buying. This is a strong reversal signal.

4.2 Structural Divergence (VPOC/TPOC Location)

The indicator analyzes where the POC formed relative to the candle body (Top vs. Bottom).

  • Bullish Top Divergence (Warning):

    • Scenario: Big Green Candle, but VPOC/TPOC remains at the Bottom.

    • Sentiment: Price rallied on low volume at the highs. This is often "Short Covering" or "Retail Chasing." Lacking institutional support at the high, it is a Weak Rally prone to retracement.

  • Bullish Bottom Divergence (Healthy):

    • Scenario: Green Candle, VPOC at the Bottom (near Open).

    • Sentiment: Strong base building. Buyers absorbed sellers at the low and pushed price up. This is a Healthy structure.

  • Bearish Top Divergence (Healthy):

    • Scenario: Red Candle, VPOC at the Top.

    • Sentiment: Sellers defended the high and pushed price down. Healthy structure.

Summary Box Example:

VPOC Status: Bull Top Div (Highlighted Yellow) -> Caution: Longs may be trapped; high prices rejected.

4.3 Volume Burst

  • Scenario: Current candle volume is > 2x the average of the previous two candles.

  • Sentiment:

    • At Breakout: Validates the move.

    • After long trend: Suggests Climax/Exhaustion.

5. Parameter Configuration Guide

Adjust these settings based on your asset class:

🔧 Core Settings

  • InpPriceStep: Most Critical Parameter.

    • Defines the size of each "bin" (price aggregation).

    • Forex (EURUSD): Try 0.00005 (5 points) or 0.00010 (10 points). Too small = too much noise; too big = loss of detail.

    • Gold (XAUUSD): Try 0.1 (10 cents) or 0.5 .

    • Indices (US30): Try 1.0 or 5.0 .

  • InpMaxBarsToDraw: Number of candles to render. Keep between 200-500 to maintain performance.

Microscope Mode

  • InpMicroscopeMode: Set to true to enable the zoom and summary box.

  • InpMicroZoomScale: Zoom factor. Default is 4.5 (450% width).

    • If text overlaps, increase to 5.0 or 6.0 .

    • If chart is too wide, decrease to 3.0 .

  • InpMicroscopeTextMode:

    • Percentage : Shows % of total volume. Good for distribution analysis.

    • Value Coefficient : Shows (Current Vol / Average Vol). Value > 1.0 means high activity.

Colors & Alerts

  • InpImbalanceRatio: Threshold for coloring imbalances (Default 3.0 ).

  • InpColorHighlight: Color for warning text in the Summary Box (Default Yellow ).

  • InpAlert...: Enable popup/push notifications for specific divergence types.

6. Installation & Usage

  1. Download the footprintdorderflow.

  2. Drag the indicator onto your chart.

  3. Important: On first load, you will see "Syncing History (Calculating Vol)...". The indicator is downloading high-precision Tick data. Please wait a few seconds to a few minutes depending on your internet and history depth.

  4. Tip: Use Ctrl + Mouse Scroll or drag the price scale to adjust the chart height for the best visual experience.

Disclaimer: Footprint charts reveal past microstructure. While they significantly improve probability, no indicator guarantees future price movement. Use in conjunction with your broader trading strategy.

レビュー 3
labtrade
301
labtrade 2025.12.22 18:06 
 

Great indicator, and very supportive developer who implements updates and improvements quickly. Recommended :-)

Robert Čučun
23
Robert Čučun 2025.12.21 19:14 
 

Great work!!!! I recommend thank you for your support

floriano12
36
floriano12 2025.12.14 11:58 
 

I recommend this indicator for its functionality and reliability. The user support is excellent, and thank you very much.

おすすめのプロダクト
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
インディケータ
インジケーター技術仕様 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile は MetaTrader 5 用に開発されたインジケーターで、指定されたローソク足範囲内の出来高フローを詳細に分析するためのものです。異なる価格レベルにおける正の出来高（上昇に関連）と負の出来高（下降に関連）の不均衡を構造化し、可視化します。その結果、ユーザーは最も多くの取引が集中する価格帯や実際の市場不均衡が形成される領域を明確に把握できます。 以下に、本インジケーターの主要な技術特性と設定パラメータを示します。 基本コンセプト インジケーターは 価格レベル を識別し、それらを正の出来高、負の出来高、および純 Delta（正負の出来高差）に分類します。 各価格レベルは 水平バー としてチャートに表示され、市場の活動ゾーンや不均衡領域を視覚的に確認できます。 ユーザーは 分析対象ローソク足数 、 価格の丸め精度 、 最大表示レベル数 、および 表示スタイル を自由に設定できます。 主要機能 価格レベルのマッピング ：設定された精度に基づき価格を丸め、対応するローソク足の
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
インディケータ
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
インディケータ
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
インディケータ
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
インディケータ
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
インディケータ
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
インディケータ
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
インディケータ
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
インディケータ
Basic Support and Resistance   インジケータは、テクニカル分析を強化するために必要なソリューションです。このインジケータを使用すると、チャートにサポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを投影できます/ mt4バージョン 機能 フィボナッチレベルの統合： サポートと抵抗レベルとともにフィボナッチレベルを表示するオプションを使用すると、私たちの指標は市場行動と逆転領域の可能性についてさらに深い洞察を提供します。 パフォーマンスの最適化： 各バーの開口部のみで拡張ラインを更新するオプションを使用すると、インジケータは、サポートレベルと抵抗レベルの精度を犠牲にすることなく最適なパフォーマンスを保証します。 入力 メイン設定 Timeframe:  この入力を通じて、より高い時間枠のサポートラインとレジスタンスラインをチャート上に表示することを選択できます。 Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:   この入力を使用して、サポートと抵抗の強度を決定できます。数が高いほど、サポート/抵抗がより強くなります。 Pric
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (1)
インディケータ
FVG Smart Zones – 無料版 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)用 公正価値ギャップ(FVG)検出インジケーター ただのランダムなインジケーターではなく、 本格的なトレーディングツール をお探しですか？ FVG Smart Zones – 無料版 は、公正価値ギャップ(FVG)を自動で検出し、チャート上に 高確率トレーディングゾーン をハイライトして、プロフェッショナルな市場の洞察を提供します。 以下のトレーダー向けに設計されています： スマートマネーコンセプト (SMC) ICTトレーディングコンセプト プライスアクション (Price Action) 需給分析 (Supply & Demand) 機関投資家向けトレーディング戦略 このインジケーターは、 価格が反応しやすいゾーン に集中するのを助けます。 主な機能 スマートゾーン検出 上昇・下降FVGの自動検出 クリーンでプロフェッショナルなビジュアルゾーン 弱い、または関連性の低いギャップを除去するインテリジェントフィルター 高度な確認機能 上位時間軸(HTF)
FREE
Supernova Momentums
Yvan Musatov
インディケータ
The Supernova Momentums indicator simplifies the visual perception of the price chart and reduces the time for analysis: if there is no signal, the deal is not opened, and if an opposite signal appears, it is recommended to close the current position. This arrow indicator is designed to determine the trend. Supernova Momentums implements a trend trading strategy, filters out market noise, and includes all the necessary features in one tool. Its work is based on automatically determining the cu
AW Candle Patterns
AW Trading Software Limited
インディケータ
AWキャンドルパターンインジケーターは、強力なキャンドルパターンスキャナーと組み合わせた高度なトレンドインジケーターの組み合わせです。これは、最も信頼性の高い30のローソク足パターンを認識して強調表示するための便利なツールです。さらに、それは色付きのバーに基づく現在の傾向分析器です。     サイズ変更と配置が可能なプラグインマルチタイムフレームトレンドパネル。トレンドフィルタリングに応じてパターンの表示を調整する独自の機能。 利点： キャンドルパターンを簡単に識別 結果を再描画しません 内蔵のマルチタイムトレンドパネル 無効なパターンタイプ（1、2、3キャンドル） パターン表示時のトレンドフィルタリングの調整 MT4 version -> HERE  / Instructions and description  -> HERE 表示されるパターンのリスト： ハンマーパターン ピンアップ/ピンダウン 弱気なハラミ/強気なハラミ 弱気のハラミクロス/強気のハラミクロス ピボットポイント反転アップ/ピボットポイント反転ダウン ダブルバーローとハイクローズ/ダブルバーローとロークローズ 終
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
インディケータ
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
インディケータ
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
インディケータ
スマート供給需要レクタングルツールインジケーターは、MT5のための究極の相棒です。重要な供給と需要のデータを瞬時に視覚化し、必要な場所—ゾーン上にリアルタイムで表示します。 このツールは、ゾーン分類、ピップ距離、強度、ゾーンサイズなどの豊富で実践的なデータを自動的にゾーン上に重ねて表示します。もう散らかりや推測は不要—明確で動的な洞察があなたの意思決定をサポートします。 トレーダーのために作られ、精密さで動きます。 イントラデイのスキャルピングでも、毎日のチャートの主要なゾーン分析でも、このインジケーターは手動で描いたゾーンを瞬時にインテリジェントなゾーンに変え、ワークフローを中断せずにチャートの情報価値を即座に高めます。 **機能一覧** **自動レベル検出** - チャート上のすべてのゾーンを瞬時に認識。 - 供給または需要として分類—手動タグ付け不要。 **豊富なリアルタイムメトリクス** 表示内容： - ゾーンサイズ - 現在の価格からのライブピップ距離 - ゾーンの強度スコア - ゾーンの年齢（ゾーンが存在した期間） **ライブアップデート** - 価格の動きに合
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
インディケータ
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
インディケータ
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
インディケータ
私たちはあなたにトレンド取引の世界でゲームのルールを変える革命的な指標を提示します。 指標は、パフォーマンスを再考し、前例のない高さにあなたの取引経験を高めるように設計されています。 私たちの指標は、競合他社とは一線を画す高度な機能のユニークな組み合わせを誇っています。 "実質の価格設定要因"の先端技術は最も困難で、揮発市況の最高の安定性を保障する。 不安定なパターン、壊れた指標に別れを告げ、意識的で制御された取引を歓迎します。 指標は単なる美しい絵ではありません！ 指標は、トレーダーの側にオッズをシフトし、それによって利益を得る必要があります。 インジケータ信号（完全自動モード）に基づいて取引結果に慣れる： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2339244 AceTrendは、rbtiバージョンによるトレンド指標のランキングで第一位にランクされています。 インターネット上の"AceTrend trend indicatorのテスト"に関する情報を検索することで、詳細を調べることができます。 AceTrend-取引における最大の収益性と制御。 私たちの指標
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
インディケータ
簡単に言えば、現在のローソク足の横に「ピップス」として知られる白い数字の動きが現れ始めたら、取引を開始できます。白い「ピップス」は、買いまたは売りの取引が現在アクティブであり、白色で示されるように正しい方向に動いていることを示しています。白いピップスの動きが止まり、静的な緑色に変わったとき、それは現在のモメンタムの終了を示します。数字の緑色は、買いまたは売りの取引から得られた「ピップス」での総利益を表します。 さらに、インジケーター内の他の高度でプロフェッショナルな分析ツールに従って取引を開始することも可能です。インジケーターに表示されるシグナルや色を観察することで、高精度で多数のスキャルピングチャンスを捉えることができます。テスト中またはリアルチャート上でインジケーターの動作を理解しておくことをお勧めします。 ほとんどのFX市場に対応：金（ゴールド）や人気の株価指数市場（ダウ・ジョーンズ、S&P500、ナスダック、DAXなど）、およびEUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPYなどの主要通貨ペアでの取引に最適です。また、ビットコイン、イーサリアム、ステーブルコインなどの主要な暗号
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
インディケータ
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタム ブレイクアウト プロ   は、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウト ゾーン戦略により、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い R
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
インディケータ
初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます。通貨強度のライン
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
インディケータ
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
インディケータ
説明 ICSM（Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper）は、価格の動きを分析し、有効なインパルス、修正、およびSCOB（Single Candle Order Block）を識別するインジケーターです。柔軟性があり、情報量が多く、使いやすく、最も流動性の高い関心領域に対するトレーダーの認識を大幅に向上させるため、あらゆるタイプのテクニカル分析で使用できる強力なツールです。 設定 一般 | ビジュアル カラーテーマ — ICSMのカラーテーマを定義します。 SCOB | ビジュアル SCOBを表示 — SCOBを有効/無効にします； SCOBをマークする — SCOB表現のスタイルオプションのリストを表します； SCOB色 — SCOBの色を定義します； ICM | ビジュアル ICMラインを表示 — ICM（Impulse-Correction Mapper）ラインを有効/無効にします； ICトレンドを表示 — チャートの下部にある色付きの仕切りを通じてインパルス-修正トレンドの視覚化を有効/無効にします； ライン色 — ICMラインの色
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
インディケータ
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Next Candle Prediction
Samuel Bedin
1 (1)
インディケータ
Who does not want to predict markets prices? This indicator gives you more confidence to take position. It gives you alerts with a pourcentage of chance that next candle could be bearish or bullish. Of course we can not predict future but we can try.... You can adjust pourcentage in order to get more precise filter. Do not hesitate to contact me for informations.
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
インディケータ
初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケータは、独自の機能と秘密の数式を組み込んだ、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の通貨ペアのアラートを表示します。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に把握することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください! 新しい基本的なアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速のスピードを測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアにすれば、利益を生む可能性のある取引を特定することができるのです。 通貨の勢いを示す縦の線と矢印は、あなたの取引の指針となるでしょう。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチ23レベルはアラートトリガーとして使用され、市場の動きに適応します。もしインパルスが黄色のトリガーラインに当たった場
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
インディケータ
TREND FLOW PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換するポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの反転や、大口の市場参加者が再び参入するエリアを可視化します。 チャート上の BOS マークは、真のトレンド転換および上位時間足の重要なレベルを示します。インジケーターのデータはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW – トレンド波動および実際のトレンド転換。大口の市場参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL – トレンドの方向に沿ってバーを色分けします。 「大口プレイヤー」のエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS – 強さが未確定の参加者によるエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL – 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーがストップロスを調整する際の参考として使用できます。 Super BOS – 通常の BOS よりも優先度の高い大口参加者
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
インディケータ
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
作者のその他のプロダクト
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
インディケータ
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
BinanceData
Jingfeng Luo
ライブラリ
After downloading this service program, it will be used as a service support program for Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel. Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel   download link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/159414?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aDom+BookHeatMAP+Lightning+Trading+Panel Please first drag and drop the downloaded file to the corresponding service folder (` MQL5 \ Services `) in the MT5 data directory, and confirm that the file has been successfully pla
FREE
ProQuant Probability Map
Jingfeng Luo
インディケータ
ProQuant Probability Map: A Dual-Quant Prediction System to Navigate the Future Say goodbye to blind guessing. Let historical data be your compass. The ProQuant Probability Map is an advanced quantitative tool exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional lagging indicators (such as RSI or MACD), it calculates historical price distribution probabilities in real-time, directly projecting a "Heatmap" of potential future price levels onto the right side of your chart. Version 7 introduc
Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
エキスパート
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM trading panel tool based on EA, its demo version cannot function properly and only works in a live environment!  2、Enabling high-performance mode separates program operations and data retrieval, enabling multi-threaded operation without interference, completely resolving DOM manipulation lag issues under poor network cond
フィルタ:
labtrade
301
labtrade 2025.12.22 18:06 
 

Great indicator, and very supportive developer who implements updates and improvements quickly. Recommended :-)

Jingfeng Luo
445
開発者からの返信 Jingfeng Luo 2025.12.23 12:44
thank you ,hope you enjoy it ,if you have any ideas about this indicator ,just text me bro .
Robert Čučun
23
Robert Čučun 2025.12.21 19:14 
 

Great work!!!! I recommend thank you for your support

Jingfeng Luo
445
開発者からの返信 Jingfeng Luo 2025.12.22 00:59
thank you ,hope you enjoy it ,if you have any ideas about this indicator ,just text me bro .
floriano12
36
floriano12 2025.12.14 11:58 
 

I recommend this indicator for its functionality and reliability. The user support is excellent, and thank you very much.

Jingfeng Luo
445
開発者からの返信 Jingfeng Luo 2025.12.14 12:00
thank you ,hope you enjoy it ,if you have any ideas about this indicator ,just text me bro .
レビューに返信