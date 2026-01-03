StellarX Neos
- エキスパート
- Woradon Panthanawong
- バージョン: 24.13
- アクティベーション: 5
STELLARX NEOS ULTIMATE v24.05
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed to operate under real market conditions with structured risk controls and rule-based automation.
Additional Information
Pricing
Introductory price: $75 for the first 20 purchases
Standard price after early access: $199
Support channel
For EA setup assistance, configuration guidance, and usage support:
Telegram: @StellarXNeos
Live Trading Signal
Currently in preparation
This description is provided for product overview and user guidance only. Trading involves risk and results may vary.
Overview
STELLARX NEOS is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MT5. The system is designed for rule-based execution and includes structured risk controls. It is suitable for users who prefer systematic automation with configurable operating profiles.
Prop Firm Compatibility
STELLARX NEOS is designed to align with environments that apply strict risk limits, such as evaluation-style or capital allocation (prop firm) accounts. The EA focuses on execution discipline and exposure control rather than aggressive behavior.
Key considerations:
Recommended Symbol & Timeframe
STELLARX NEOS is designed and configured primarily for:
Core Features
EA SETUP
Backtest Information
Historical tests were conducted using MT5 Strategy Tester with Every Tick modeling over a long-term period (2017–2026). Backtest results are provided for evaluation purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.
Risk Disclosure
This product is an automated trading tool. Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all users. Testing on a demo account is recommended before live use. Users are responsible for ensuring compliance with broker terms and account rules.
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed to operate under real market conditions with structured risk controls and rule-based automation.
Additional Information
Pricing
Introductory price: $75 for the first 20 purchases
Standard price after early access: $199
Support channel
For EA setup assistance, configuration guidance, and usage support:
Telegram: @StellarXNeos
Live Trading Signal
Currently in preparation
This description is provided for product overview and user guidance only. Trading involves risk and results may vary.
Overview
STELLARX NEOS is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MT5. The system is designed for rule-based execution and includes structured risk controls. It is suitable for users who prefer systematic automation with configurable operating profiles.
Prop Firm Compatibility
STELLARX NEOS is designed to align with environments that apply strict risk limits, such as evaluation-style or capital allocation (prop firm) accounts. The EA focuses on execution discipline and exposure control rather than aggressive behavior.
Key considerations:
- Daily loss and equity protection rules
- Profile-based exposure limits
- Trade frequency control
- No repainting and no historical data manipulation
Recommended Symbol & Timeframe
STELLARX NEOS is designed and configured primarily for:
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
Core Features
- Rule-based automated execution
- Adaptive execution behavior based on market conditions
- Order-splitting mechanism to reduce execution impact (v24.05)
- Multiple operating profiles with different risk characteristics
- Daily loss and equity protection controls
- No repainting and no data manipulation
- TITAN-X – Higher-risk profile with broader exposure flexibility
- ORION-VX – Balanced profile focused on stability
- ATLAS-GUARD – Conservative profile with stricter drawdown limits
EA SETUP
|Symbol
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|Settings
|Default settings
|Brokers
|Any MT5-compatible broker
|VPS
|Recommended for stable execution
Backtest Information
Historical tests were conducted using MT5 Strategy Tester with Every Tick modeling over a long-term period (2017–2026). Backtest results are provided for evaluation purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.
Risk Disclosure
This product is an automated trading tool. Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all users. Testing on a demo account is recommended before live use. Users are responsible for ensuring compliance with broker terms and account rules.