Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed to operate under real market conditions with structured risk controls and rule-based automation.Introductory price: $75 for the first 20 purchasesStandard price after early access: $199For EA setup assistance, configuration guidance, and usage support:Telegram: @StellarXNeosCurrently in preparationThis description is provided for product overview and user guidance only. Trading involves risk and results may vary.STELLARX NEOS is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MT5. The system is designed for rule-based execution and includes structured risk controls. It is suitable for users who prefer systematic automation with configurable operating profiles.STELLARX NEOS is designed to align with environments that apply strict risk limits, such as evaluation-style or capital allocation (prop firm) accounts. The EA focuses on execution discipline and exposure control rather than aggressive behavior.Key considerations:The EA does not bypass broker or account restrictions. Users are responsible for complying with all account rules.STELLARX NEOS is designed and configured primarily for:EURUSD generally provides high liquidity. The H1 timeframe helps reduce short-term market noise and execution sensitivity compared to lower timeframes.Profile names describe configuration categories only. Actual behavior depends on broker conditions and account settings.Historical tests were conducted using MT5 Strategy Tester with Every Tick modeling over a long-term period (2017–2026). Backtest results are provided for evaluation purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.This product is an automated trading tool. Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all users. Testing on a demo account is recommended before live use. Users are responsible for ensuring compliance with broker terms and account rules.