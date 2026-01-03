This description is provided for product overview and user guidance only.

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed to operate under real market conditions with structured risk controls and rule-based automation.

STELLARX NEOS is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MT5, built around rule-based execution and structured risk management. It is intended for users who prefer systematic automation with configurable operating profiles rather than manual decision-making.

Prop Firm Compatibility

STELLARX NEOS is designed to align with environments that apply strict risk limits and operational discipline, such as evaluation-style or capital allocation accounts.

Structured daily loss and equity protection rules

Profile-based risk limits to control exposure behavior

Trade frequency and execution discipline controls

No repainting and no historical data manipulation

Note: The EA does not bypass broker or account restrictions. Users are responsible for ensuring compliance with all account rules and conditions.