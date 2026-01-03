StellarX Neos
- Woradon Panthanawong
- 版本: 24.13
- 激活: 5
STELLARX NEOS ULTIMATE v24.13
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed to operate under real market conditions with structured risk controls and rule-based automation.
Additional Information
|Pricing
|Introductory price: $75 for the first 20 purchases
Standard price after early access: $199
|Support
|EA setup assistance and configuration support:
Telegram: @StellarXNeos
|Live Signal
|Currently in preparation
This description is provided for product overview and user guidance only.
Overview
STELLARX NEOS is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MT5, built around rule-based execution and structured risk management. It is intended for users who prefer systematic automation with configurable operating profiles rather than manual decision-making.
Prop Firm Compatibility
STELLARX NEOS is designed to align with environments that apply strict risk limits and operational discipline, such as evaluation-style or capital allocation accounts.
- Structured daily loss and equity protection rules
- Profile-based risk limits to control exposure behavior
- Trade frequency and execution discipline controls
- No repainting and no historical data manipulation
Note: The EA does not bypass broker or account restrictions. Users are responsible for ensuring compliance with all account rules and conditions.
Symbol & Timeframe Guidance
STELLARX NEOS is designed and tested primarily for use on:
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1 (1-hour chart)
EURUSD offers generally high liquidity, while the H1 timeframe helps reduce short-term noise and execution sensitivity compared to lower timeframes.
Core Features
- Adaptive execution behavior across changing market conditions
- Order-splitting mechanism to reduce execution impact (v24.05)
- Multiple operating profiles with different risk characteristics
- Daily loss and equity protection rules
- No repainting and no manipulation of historical data
Risk Disclosure
This product is an automated trading tool. Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all users. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Testing on a demo account is recommended before live use.
