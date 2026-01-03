StellarX Neos

STELLARX NEOS ULTIMATE v24.05
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed to operate under real market conditions with structured risk controls and rule-based automation.

Additional Information

Pricing
Introductory price: $75 for the first 20 purchases
Standard price after early access: $199

Support channel
For EA setup assistance, configuration guidance, and usage support:
Telegram: @StellarXNeos

Live Trading Signal
Currently in preparation

This description is provided for product overview and user guidance only. Trading involves risk and results may vary.

Overview

STELLARX NEOS is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MT5. The system is designed for rule-based execution and includes structured risk controls. It is suitable for users who prefer systematic automation with configurable operating profiles.

Prop Firm Compatibility

STELLARX NEOS is designed to align with environments that apply strict risk limits, such as evaluation-style or capital allocation (prop firm) accounts. The EA focuses on execution discipline and exposure control rather than aggressive behavior.

Key considerations:
  • Daily loss and equity protection rules
  • Profile-based exposure limits
  • Trade frequency control
  • No repainting and no historical data manipulation
The EA does not bypass broker or account restrictions. Users are responsible for complying with all account rules.

Recommended Symbol & Timeframe

STELLARX NEOS is designed and configured primarily for:
  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
EURUSD generally provides high liquidity. The H1 timeframe helps reduce short-term market noise and execution sensitivity compared to lower timeframes.

Core Features

  • Rule-based automated execution
  • Adaptive execution behavior based on market conditions
  • Order-splitting mechanism to reduce execution impact (v24.05)
  • Multiple operating profiles with different risk characteristics
  • Daily loss and equity protection controls
  • No repainting and no data manipulation
Operating Profiles

  • TITAN-X – Higher-risk profile with broader exposure flexibility
  • ORION-VX – Balanced profile focused on stability
  • ATLAS-GUARD – Conservative profile with stricter drawdown limits
Profile names describe configuration categories only. Actual behavior depends on broker conditions and account settings.

EA SETUP

Symbol EURUSD
Timeframe H1
Platform MetaTrader 5
Settings Default settings
Brokers Any MT5-compatible broker
VPS Recommended for stable execution

Backtest Information

Historical tests were conducted using MT5 Strategy Tester with Every Tick modeling over a long-term period (2017–2026). Backtest results are provided for evaluation purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

Risk Disclosure

This product is an automated trading tool. Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all users. Testing on a demo account is recommended before live use. Users are responsible for ensuring compliance with broker terms and account rules.
