🔥 Key Features & Advantages

  • Precision Entry Signals: The core of the EA lies in its proprietary Non-Lagging Moving Average (NonLagMA) system. It identifies sharp trend changes before standard indicators, giving you a powerful edge to enter the market at the optimal moment.

  • Intelligent Trend Filtering: By utilizing a long-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on a higher timeframe (D1 by default), the EA ensures that trades are only executed in the direction of the dominant, confirmed trend, significantly reducing false signals and improving win rate.

  Dynamic Money Management: Say goodbye to fixed, rigid lot sizes! The EA calculates lot size based on a Risk Percentage and the internal signal probability/strength. Stronger signals get a larger, but still safe, lot size, allowing for proportional profit potential while maintaining strict risk control.

  Professional Risk Control: It employs a non-Martingale and non-Grid strategy, focusing purely on high-probability entries. Furthermore, the built-in Daily Cut Loss Percentage acts as a hard safety net, ensuring your account is protected from excessive drawdown on any given day.

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Your profits are protected and maximized with an innovative Trailing Stop system. It uses the Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically adjust the Stop Loss only after the trade has moved into profit by a specified multiplier, securing gains as the market moves in your favor. 

  • Ready-to-Go Gold Strategy (M5 Timeframe): The EA is fully optimized and ready to be deployed on the Gold (XAUUSD) chart using the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. For Exness users, it's plug-and-play—simply attach it to your chart and start trading!

The EA parameters have been fully optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe and are ready to use. You only need to attach the EA to the chart.

The optimization results were tested on Exness Cent Account, showing:

  • Maximum drawdown: 25%
  • Profit factor: 1.8
  • Initial capital: $100

You can register with Exness via the following link:

https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

If you use another broker, please re-optimize the Risk Percentage parameter with the following range:

  • Start: 0.1
  • Step: 0.1
  • Stop: 10

✨ Plug & Play Parameters

The Perfect Entry Signal EA offers a comprehensive set of parameters, allowing you to fine-tune the strategy to your preferred risk profile:

  RiskPercentage: The maximum percentage of your equity you are willing to risk per trade (set to 0 to disable and use a fixed lot).

  • Lots: A fixed lot size to be used if RiskPercentage is disabled.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines the specific window of the day when the EA is allowed to open new trades.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to check for minimum market volatility before considering a trade.

  • MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's orders.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Settings for the long-term trend filter.

  DailyCutLossPercent: The percentage of daily drawdown at which all trading is stopped and positions are closed.

  NonLagMAPeriod / NonLagMAPhase / NonLagMADeviation / NonLagMAPctFilter: Detailed settings for the core NonLagMA indicator logic.

  • UseEMAFilter / PerfectEMAPeriod: Enables/disables and sets the period for the additional EMA filter for the immediate entry signal.

  ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Defines the ATR settings for the Trailing Stop distance.

  ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The ATR multiplier level the price must reach before the Trailing Stop is activated.

  • DayRange: The number of past daily bars used to calculate the dynamic Take Profit target.

If you use a different broker, you may need to perform optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start: 0,1 - Step: 0,1 - Stop: 10) to find the best setting for your specific broker conditions.


