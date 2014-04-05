Check all of our products: LINK

Setting of this Indicator:

** You can choose the indicator width and color from the colors tab

1. Show Moving Average: You can hide any of the moving averages if you want

2. Period Moving Average: The period for the moving average

3. Mode Moving Average: The mode, which can be a simple moving average, exponential, or smoothed

is a professional technical analysis tool designed to identify trend direction, momentum, and dynamic support and resistance with high accuracy.This advanced moving average indicator for MetaTrader 5 visualizes multiple MA lines to help traders spot trend changes, pullbacks, and market structure shifts in real time.Ideal for forex, crypto, indices, and commodities trading, it enhances entry and exit timing for scalping, day trading, and swing trading strategies.The indicator is fully optimized for MQL5, lightweight, fast, and compatible with all MT5 timeframes and symbols.Whether you trade Smart Money Concept, trend-following systems, or price action strategies, this moving average MT5 indicator improves decision-making and trading consistency.