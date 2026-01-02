Follow Line Indicator Signal For MT5
- インディケータ
- Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
This advanced Bollinger Bands & ATR Follow Line Indicator dynamically tracks market trends using volatility-adjusted price action.
It combines Bollinger Band breakouts with an ATR-based trailing line to filter noise and identify strong bullish and bearish trends.
Clear color-changing trend lines (blue for uptrend, red for downtrend) provide instant visual confirmation of market direction.
Built-in buy and sell signals, alerts, and notifications help traders catch reversals and trend continuations with precision.
Ideal for Forex, indices, crypto, and stocks, this indicator is optimized for trend trading, volatility filtering, and risk-aware entries.
Setting of this indicator
ATR Period: the ATR period
Bollinger Bands Period: The Period of Bollinger Bands
Bollinger Bands Deviation: A multiplier between price and Bollinger bands
ATR Filer: Use ATR filter
Show Signals: Show Buy and Sell signals on the chart
Send Alert: Send the alert on the chart
Send Notification: Send the Notification to your phone.