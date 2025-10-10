Super Signal Market Slayer

5

非リペイント｜高精度｜マルチマーケット対応インテリジェントトレンド指標

トレードにおいて本当に難しいのは、
注文することではなく、相場のノイズの中で「トレンドが始まった瞬間」を見極めることです。

Market Slayer はそのために開発されました。

本インジケーターは、日中取引向けに設計された非リペイント型のインテリジェント指標です。
多層確認とトレンドフィルターにより、重要な局面でのみ明確かつ信頼性の高い Buy / Sell シグナルを表示します。

主な特長

非リペイントシグナル
一度表示されたシグナルは固定され、消えたり移動したりしません。

高精度なトレンド判定
複数銘柄で検証され、特にゴールド M5 / M15 で安定した結果を示します。

マルチマーケット対応
ゴールド、FX、指数、主要暗号資産に対応。

日中取引向け最適化
M5・M15 に特化し、ノイズを抑え実行性を向上。

直感的で分かりやすい
初心者でも理解しやすく、すぐに使用可能。

技術ロジック概要

Market Slayer は単一条件の矢印ではありません。
以下を統合しています：

トレンド方向判定
モメンタム開始確認
市場ノイズフィルタリング
自動感度調整

不要なエントリーを排除し、感情的な取引を防ぎます。

適したユーザー

ランダムな取引から脱却したいトレーダー
リペイントや遅延指標に不満を感じている日中トレーダー
EA や半自動戦略と組み合わせたいユーザー

使用推奨

初期設定はゴールドと FX 向けに最適化。
M5 または M15 での使用を推奨します。
銘柄特性に応じて感度調整が可能です。

Market Slayer は、
利益を約束するものではなく、
トレンドの正しいタイミングで行動するためのツールです。

レビュー 3
Justin Davis
700
Justin Davis 2025.12.13 02:57 
 

I first want to say how incredible Shengzu has been. I asked for a very specific personal request, not because the indicator needed improvements but simply something I wanted added, and he delivered an update within 24 hours. The support alone is exceptional. As for the indicator itself, this is easily one of the best I have ever used. After running initial backtests, it became clear that this is one of the very few indicators that is truly plug and play. When Shengzu says the default settings are all you really need, he is not exaggerating. Most signal indicators require so much extra analysis that you might as well use your own strategy, but this one is different. When a signal prints, you simply take the trade in that direction. You may only get a handful of signals each week depending on the timeframe, but I will take fewer high quality signals over a flood of questionable ones any day. With proper risk management, this is one of the rare indicators you can actually trade straight out of the box and expect consistent results. Honestly, I cannot believe this is only $30. There are indicators and EAs on the market that cost far more and are not worth a fraction of this value. Shengzu is practically giving away a gem here. Take it from someone who has spent thousands on indicators and EAs: you will not regret buying this one.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9769
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.11.14 13:10 
 

One of the best indicators in the market

