GEN TradeZones

INDICATOR: GEN TradeZones

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN TradeZones is a price action-based indicator that automatically identifies key market areas using price swing and volatility (ATR) patterns. It is designed to detect potential BUY or SELL entry points based on price breakouts from a dynamically calculated average zone.

This indicator is suitable for breakout, reversal, or mean reversion strategies for both intraday and swing trading.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of supply and demand zones based on price pivots.
  • Zone mode options: bullish only, bearish only, or both.
  • Dynamic calculation of take profit and stop loss using a combination of fast and slow ATR.
  • Confirmation signals for BUY or SELL entries when the price breaks the zone's average.
  • Complete visualization on the chart:
    • Upper and lower zone boundary lines
    • TP and SL areas visualized as boxes
    • Displayable average entry line
  • Signal notifications via Push and Email.
  • Flexible settings for zone and trade display.
  • Option to avoid overlapping trades.

Input Parameters

Swings Configuration

  • Pivot Length: The number of bars to detect a swing.
  • Area Mode: The choice of zones to display (Bullish, Bearish, or Both).
  • Threshold Multiplier: The minimum distance threshold between zones.

Trades Configuration

  • Max Distance from Area: The maximum distance from the zone for signal validation.
  • Min Distance from Area: The minimum distance from the zone for signal validation.
  • Take Profit Multiplier: The ATR multiplier for TP.
  • Stop Loss Multiplier: The ATR multiplier for SL.

Notifications Configuration

  • Push Notification: Enable signal notifications via a device.
  • Email Notification: Enable sending signals via email.

Style Settings

  • Options to show or hide the zone, TP, SL, and entry lines.
  • Color adjustments for bullish/bearish zones and TP/SL areas.
  • Option to draw objects in the chart background.

Signal Logic

  1. The indicator detects a leg change (bullish/bearish) based on swing patterns (pivots).
  2. An area is formed when the price creates a new extreme.
  3. When the price breaks the area's average, an entry signal is confirmed.
  4. Visual trades are marked with TP/SL boxes and an entry line.
  5. A signal is sent via notification if the feature is enabled.

Usage

  • Automatic supply & demand analysis
  • Zone-based breakout or reversal strategies
  • Visual validation for entries and exits
