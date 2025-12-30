Link to our products: LINK

The ICT Asian Killzone Indicator delivers a professional, institutional-grade framework by precisely defining the Asian trading session from 00:00 to 04:00 GMT with absolute accuracy.

It streamlines market structure analysis by isolating liquidity accumulation, range formation, and volatility compression during the Asian session.

Built for serious ICT and Smart Money traders, it enhances strategic decision-making, execution confidence, and Tokyo session directional bias.

This indicator is based on ICT and liquidity sweep and FVG. So all of these meanings are used in this indicator.

Platform MetaTrader5 (MQL5) Type of application Indicator Level of application Beginner Trading Style Day Trading – Swing Trading - Scalping





Setting of this indicator:

Swing Number: a number that will find a high and a low before Asian zone time

Asian Killzone Permission: Permission to calculate and show Killzone.

Asian Killzone start time: Typical Asian kill zone start time based on GMT time zones. (Attention the time is based on GMT!!!)

Asian Killzone end time: Typical Asian kill zone end time based on GMT time zones. (Attention the time is based on GMT!!!)

Asian Killzone color: The Color for showing the Asian zone