Smart FVG and iFVG Zones Indicator MT5
- Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
- バージョン: 1.2
- アップデート済み: 24 10月 2025
Description:Smart FVG & iFVG Zones Indicator MT5 accurately detects Fair Value Gaps and Inverse Fair Value Gaps based on ICT Smart Money Concepts. It automatically plots imbalance zones to reveal liquidity voids, mitigation areas, and institutional trading levels. Designed for professional traders, this tool helps you identify premium and discount zones with real-time updates. The indicator supports both bullish and bearish FVG structures, giving clear confluence with order blocks and breaker blocks.
Boost your Smart Money trading strategy with precise, visual FVG and iFVG mapping on any MT5 chart.
Setting:
Candles to consider for calculation -> for number of candles to check
Hide Intersection -> for hiding the intersections
FVG show -> show FVG zones
FVG show type -> type of FVG zones
FVG support color -> color of support FVG
FVG resistance color -> color of resistance FVG
FVG label -> showing FVG label
FVG show last number -> number of FVGs to show on each side
FVG show distance points -> distance between last closed candle and FVG zone
iFVG show -> show iFVGs zones
iFVG show type -> type of iFVGs zones
iFVG support color -> color of support iFVGs
iFVG resistance color -> color of resistance iFVGs
iFVG label -> showing iFVGs label
iFVG show last number -> number of iFVGs to show on each side
iFVG show distance points -> distance between last closed candle and iFVGs zone