Advanced Basket EA MT5

Advanced Basket EA MT5 - Professional Portfolio Management System

Next-Generation Account-Level Basket Management for MetaTrader 5

The Advanced Basket EA MT5 is a cutting-edge portfolio management system that treats your entire account as one intelligent basket. 

🎪 Real-World Use Cases

Case 1: Multi-EA Portfolio Management
Scenario: Running 5 different EAs across 10 pairs
Monitor combined P/L across all strategies
Set daily profit target: $1000 → day ends when reached
Daily loss limit: $400 → protection from bad days

Result: Professional firm-level risk management

Case 2: Grid/Martingale System Protection
Scenario: Grid EA opening 20-50 positions
Basket TP: $500 → closes entire grid at target
Auto-hedge at -$200 → neutralizes risk
Basket leveling → reduces exposure in drawdown

Result: Automated grid management with layered protection

Case 3: News Trading with Safety
Scenario: Trading NFP with multiple entries
Time filter: Close all 5 minutes before news
Stop loss: -$250 maximum risk
Partial close: 50% at $150 profit

Result: Controlled high-volatility trading

Case 4: Prop Firm Challenge
Scenario: Meeting strict daily loss limits
Daily loss limit: $300 (firm requirement)
Daily profit target: $500
Break even at $200 to protect gains

Result: Compliant, controlled trading

Case 5: Smart Hedge Portfolio (MT5 Exclusive)
Scenario: Mixed long/short positions
Close opposite first on TP → maximize final P/L
Basket leveling → reduce exposure at -$100
Auto-hedge imbalance → maintain neutrality
Result: Sophisticated hedge fund-style management


📋 Complete Parameter Reference

Basket Settings Group
TakeProfitMoney - TP in account currency
StopLossMoney - SL in account currency
TakeProfitPercent - TP as % (overrides money)
StopLossPercent - SL as % (overrides money)
UseDynamicTP - Calculate % from equity

UseDynamicSL - Calculate % from equity

Trailing Stop Group
UseTrailingStop - Enable trailing
TrailingStart - Activation profit level
TrailingDistance - Trail distance from peak

TrailingStep - Update increment

Break Even Group
UseBreakEven - Enable break even
BreakEvenProfit - Activation threshold

BreakEvenOffset - Locked profit amount

Partial Close Group
UsePartialClose - Enable partial closing
PartialClosePercent - % to close (0-100)

PartialCloseProfit - Activation level

Time Filter Group
UseTimeFilter - Enable time restrictions
StartHour - Trading start (0-23)
EndHour - Trading end (0-23)

CloseOnEndTime - Auto-close outside hours

Filter Group
SymbolFilter - Symbols (comma-separated)
MagicFilter - Magic number (0=all)
CommentFilter - Comment text filter

Advanced Features Group (MT5 Exclusive)

AutoHedge - Enable auto-hedging
HedgeAtDrawdown - Hedge trigger level
UseMaxDailyProfit - Enable daily profit limit
MaxDailyProfit - Daily profit target
UseMaxDailyLoss - Enable daily loss limit
MaxDailyLoss - Daily loss maximum
CloseOppositeOnProfit - Close losing side first
UseBasketLeveling - Enable smart leveling

LevelingStep - Leveling trigger (drawdown)

Display Group
ShowPanel - Show info panel
PanelX - Horizontal position
PanelY - Vertical position
PanelColor - Background color

TextColor - Text color

🎓 Professional Setup Guide

Step 1: Initial Configuration (Conservative)
TakeProfitMoney = 200
StopLossMoney = 100
ShowPanel = true

Start simple, understand basket behavior

Step 2: Add Protection Layers
UseBreakEven = true
BreakEvenProfit = 80
UsePartialClose = true
PartialClosePercent = 50

Progressive profit protection

Step 3: Advanced Features
UseTrailingStop = true
TrailingStart = 120
UseBasketLeveling = true (MT5 exclusive)
CloseOppositeOnProfit = true (MT5 exclusive)

Full automated management

Step 4: Risk Controls
UseMaxDailyLoss = true
MaxDailyLoss = 300
UseTimeFilter = true
StartHour = 8
EndHour = 20

Professional risk framework

🚀 Quick Start (5 Minutes)

Attach EA to any chart (manages entire account)
Set basic target: TakeProfitMoney = 200
Optional SL: StopLossMoney = 100
Enable panel: ShowPanel = true
Open some positions (manually or with other EAs)
Watch the magic - basket manages everything

Fine-tune based on your strategy

📈 Performance Benefits

Reduce Manual Work: Automate basket management completely
Improve Consistency: Systematic profit-taking and risk control
Reduce Stress: Let the EA monitor and protect 24/7
Enhance Profits: Smart trailing and partial close optimization
Control Risk: Multi-layered protection prevents disasters

Save Time: No manual monitoring of multiple positions

⚠️ Important Information

Manages ALL positions in account (or filtered subset)
Does NOT open new trades - only manages existing
Works alongside ANY other EAs or manual trading
One instance per account (manages entire portfolio)
Compatible with hedge and netting account modes


🌟 Upgrade Your Trading Today

Transform your MT5 account into a professionally managed portfolio with institutional-grade basket management. Whether you're running multiple EAs, trading manually, or managing complex grid systems, the Advanced Basket EA MT5 gives you complete control with intelligent automation.

📞 Professional Support

Need help with setup? Have questions about configuration? Want custom features? Our team is ready to assist you in maximizing your trading performance.

Nb. Please request the Complete User Guide and User Manual .pdf files after purchase!!!

Join hundreds of professional traders using Advanced Basket EA for superior portfolio management!

Risk Warning: Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test strategies on demo accounts before live trading. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits.
