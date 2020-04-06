Atlas Engine EURUSD v1

Overview

The Expert Advisor is a precision-engineered trading system designed to capture optimal entry points by detecting price reversals at statistically significant market levels.
It combines advanced analytical filters with a conservative averaging algorithm that enhances position management while minimizing exposure to risk.

The EA continuously monitors price dynamics to identify exhaustion zones, potential reversal signals, and areas of high probability for mean reversion. Once triggered, the system manages trades intelligently, improving the average entry price under controlled conditions and following strict safety parameters.

Key Features

  • Detects and trades potential price reversals with high accuracy.

  • Employs a conservative averaging mechanism to optimize recovery and improve entry precision.

  • Works effectively in both trending and ranging markets.

  • Built-in risk management, spread, and volatility filters.

  • Simple and intuitive interface with fully customizable parameters.

  • Focused on stability, adaptability, and consistent long-term performance.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Recommended Balance: from 1000 USD

Notes

This EA is optimized for EURUSD (H1) and has been thoroughly tested across multiple market conditions, showing solid performance with controlled drawdown.
Its conservative averaging system ensures gradual recovery during unfavorable price movements, maintaining overall capital stability and steady profit accumulation.


おすすめのプロダクト
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
エキスパート
VIX Momentum Pro EA - 製品説明 概要 VIX Momentum Pro は、VIX75合成指数専用に設計された高度なアルゴリズム取引システムです。このアルゴリズムは、合成ボラティリティ市場において高確率の取引機会を特定するために、独自のモメンタム検出技術と組み合わせた先進的なマルチタイムフレーム分析を採用しています。 取引戦略 エキスパートアドバイザーは、複数のタイムフレームにわたって価格動向を分析する包括的なモメンタムベースのアプローチで動作します。システムは、VIX75の特性に特有の価格パターンの数学的分析を通じて方向性モメンタムを識別します。エントリーシグナルは、モメンタムの収束、ボラティリティ閾値、方向性バイアス確認など、複数の技術的条件が一致したときに生成されます。 この戦略は従来のインディケーターへの依存を避け、代わりに合成指数の動作に特化して校正された独自の数学モデルに依存しています。このアプローチにより、アルゴリズムは合成市場の独特な24時間年中無休の取引環境で効果的に動作できます。 リスク管理 VIX Momentum Pro は、利益ポテンシ
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
エキスパート
track record of myfxbook : RAWスプレッド口座でバックテストを行えば、驚くべき結果が見られます。 エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）の概要： このEAは、**XAUUSD（金/米ドル）**の取引に特化して最適化されており、**1時間足（H1）**で最高のパフォーマンスを発揮します。**4時間足（H4）**も優れた代替オプションです。 金市場特有のボラティリティと価格構造に合わせて、性能が緻密に調整されています。 私たちは「すぐに金持ちになれる夢」を売っているわけではありません。 提供するのは、 真に効果的で強力なトレーディングツール です —— 本物のトレーディングを理解している人向けに設計されています。 このEAは、価格構造の中で もっとも精度の高いブレイクアウトゾーン を検出する 高度なアルゴリズム で構築されており、 資金を守るリスク管理フレームワーク の中でプロフェッショナルに取引を行います。 市場構造を動的に分析し、重要なレベルの検出とトレンドフィルタリングを組み合わせて、偽シグナルを避けます。 このEAのパフォーマンスは単なるバ
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
エキスパート
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
エキスパート
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Prime H1 Trader
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
エキスパート
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading Prime H1 Trader is a sophisticated, professional-grade EA engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This expert advisor isn't just another automated system; it's a meticulously crafted trading tool that integrates a powerful technical strategy to pinpoint optimal entry signals with high accuracy. The core of Prime H1 Trader's strategy is its unique dual-indicator approach. It leverages Envelope signals as the primary market trigger , th
FREE
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
エキスパート
Strategy Builder は、MetaTrader 5 用に細心の注意を払って作成された高度で多用途な取引ロボットであり、標準指標の洗練された武器をトレーダーに提供するように設計されています。 この専門的に設計されたアルゴリズムは、多数の指標を統一戦略にシームレスに統合することで取引への包括的なアプローチを提供し、トレーダーが正確かつ自信を持ってダイナミックな金融市場をナビゲートできるようにします。 主な特徴: インジケーターの多様性: Strategy Builder は、アクセラレーター オシレーター、適応移動平均、オーサム オシレーター、ベアーズ パワー、ブルズ パワー、商品チャネル インデックス、デマーカー、二重指数移動平均、エンベロープなどを含むがこれらに限定されない、広範な標準インジケーターの力を活用します。 、フラクタル適応移動平均、MACD、移動平均、放物線 SAR、相対強度指数、相対活力指数、確率的、三重指数平均、三重指数移動平均、およびウィリアムズ パーセント レンジ。 この多様な指標セットは、微妙な取引戦略のバックボーンを形成します。 柔軟なしきい
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
エキスパート
Gold ECN EAは、市場の不確実性を分析する高度なAIアルゴリズムを用いて設計されています。ニュースの更新に適応し、市場の変化を常に捉えながら動的に市場を捉えることができる機械学習システムを用いて開発されています。 予測AIと同期した機械学習アルゴリズムは、一定期間内の市場の極端な高値、高値、安値、安値を抽出し、同様の繰り返しがないか確認します。さらに、プライスアクションを用いてチャートをリアルタイムで分析します。 ライブシグナルを今すぐチェック MT4バージョンをチェック 1. 戦略概要 戦略の種類： このEAは、トレンド成行注文とトレンドブレイクアウト注文という2つの戦略を用いて市場の変化に適応します。XAUUSD市場は急速に変化しており、市場の変化への柔軟性により、Gold ECNはエントリー注文とエグジット注文において優位性を持っています。 構造の説明 ： 強気トレンドまたは弱気トレンドが検出されると、確認ローソク足パターンを探し出し、重要な市場変動を捉えるために取引注文を発注します。トレンドが失敗した場合、ブレイクアウトを分析し、トレンドシグナルによって発注
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
エキスパート
AOトレードシステムは、市場のトレンドを利用したトレードに特化しており、競売やニュースの時間を参照ポイントとして、他の特定の注文時間と比較し、市場のトレンドを予測します。 **EAで使用されるすべての時間パラメータは、あなたの端末の時間を基にしています。異なるブローカーは異なるGMTのタイムゾーンで動作する場合があり、夏時間の調整によりさらに変化する可能性があります。** **実装前に、端末に合わせて時間設定を十分に確認してください。** 推奨設定: M1タイムフレームで使用する HK50 / DE40 / ustec / UK100 時間のチェック中には、特定のチェック時間の分後に価格のチェックが行われることに気付くでしょう（1.2チェック時間の分）。この設計は意図的であり、参照されているバーが完了することを許可し、オープン、ハイ、ロー、およびクローズの値が注文時間と正確に比較できるようにします。 設定 -----------------1 タイマー------------------- 1.1 チェック時間の時間（HH） -- 価格を記録するために使用されるタイムスタンプ
Halley s comet MT5
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
Halley´s comet   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Halley´s comet             It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.     Halley´s comet   . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
エキスパート
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Hunter Trend Mode Grid
Samir Tabarcia
エキスパート
製品説明: Hunter Trend Mode Grid – MetaTrader 5用トレーディングEA 移動平均線、ヘッジング、そしてグリッド戦略でトレード力を強化！ Hunter Trend Mode Gridは、移動平均線（EMA）のクロスとヘッジング戦略、さらにグリッド手法を組み合わせてFX市場で取引するために設計された自動売買EAです。非常に汎用性が高く、あらゆる通貨ペアや時間足で使用できますが、最良の結果は**EURUSDの1時間足（H1）**で得られています。 主な特徴: EMAクロスに基づく戦略 （デフォルトは20期間と50期間）。 ヘッジモード により、買いポジションと売りポジションを同時に管理可能。 グリッドオプション により、レンジ相場での利益機会を拡大。 テイクプロフィット、ストップロス、グリッド間隔を自由に設定可能 。 全ての時間足・通貨ペアに対応 。 重要な推奨事項: リアル運用前に必ずストラテジーテスターまたはデモ口座でテストしてください。 設定ファイル（SET Files）は製品コメント欄にて配布予定。 より良いリス
PirateNest MT5
Elham Bahramirad
エキスパート
PirateNest のご紹介 - あなたの新しいトレーディングパートナー PirateNestは、精度、シンプルさ、効率を重視するトレーダーのために設計された高性能エキスパートアドバイザーです。常に変化する市場に適応するように構築されており、取引執行とリスク管理に革新的なアプローチを提供します。 PirateNest が際立つ理由: AI駆動のエントリー: PirateNestは高度な人工知能を活用してリアルタイムで市場状況を分析し、高確率の取引セットアップを特定し、正確に実行します。 ミニマリストデザイン: わずか数項目の入力で、PirateNestは非常にユーザーフレンドリーです。単一のチャートに読み込むだけで、すべてを処理します - 本当にセットして忘れることができます。 包括的なリスク管理: ダイナミックリスク計算機能を備えた保護措置が組み込まれており、常にあなたの資本が安全であることを保証します。 進化したトレーリングストップ: PirateNestには非常に効果的なトレーリングストップ機能が含まれており、価格があなたの有利に動くにつれてリスクを最小限に抑えながら利益を確
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
エキスパート
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Remora fish Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have their
Ichimoku Cloud Breakout
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
エキスパート
General Idea of the Strategy The Ichimoku Cloud Breaker robot harnesses the power of the famous Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator but with a unique multi–timeframe approach. The goal of the robot is to identify true trend breakouts while filtering out false signals. The robot continuously monitors the Ichimoku clouds across multiple timeframes and only opens a position when the signals are perfectly aligned between the smaller and higher timeframes. Result: precise, powerful, and high–potential entri
TrendCore Adaptives FX5
Sabina Fik
エキスパート
TrendCore Adaptive FX — Smart Expert Advisor for Confident and Adaptive Forex Trading TrendCore Adaptive FX   is a powerful, fully automated trading robot designed for consistent performance in the Forex market. It combines trend-based technical analysis, adaptive lot management, and solid capital protection strategies to ensure robust and efficient trading under real market conditions. Whether you're a professional trader or a long-term investor, this EA offers an intelligent solution to a
QuantumGold Matrix
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
ユーティリティ
QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
エキスパート
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB
Shao Shu Yi
4 (1)
エキスパート
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB (Level Break) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA works well in BTCUSD. This EA is one of our trend
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA
Shao Shu Yi
エキスパート
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA    MT5 (Rapier)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1
Shao Shu Yi
エキスパート
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1  MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used on lots of
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1
Shao Shu Yi
エキスパート
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1  MT5 (Multi-Moving Strategy) is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
エキスパート
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
Kapitaltrader
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
エキスパート
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
エキスパート
THE KRAKEN があなたのためにマイニングします。 割引価格でご購入希望の方は、Telegramの[@glownx]までご連絡ください。マーケットプレイスは手数料が高いため、直接購入することを好みます。 推奨通貨ペア： EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、USTEC、XAUUSD、BTCUSD 1分〜5分足で高い利益を狙えます プロップファーム向けに最適化済み 使用前に入力設定を推奨値に変更してください。 トレーリングストップロス： 20 トレーリングストップが有効になるまでの利益ポイント： 25 このEA（エキスパートアドバイザー）はスキャルピング用です。 サポートラインやレジスタンスライン、高値・安値のレベルを利用して注文を行います。 注文が実行された後は、ストップロスを自動で追尾し、損失を回避しつつ利益を守ります。 6ヶ月間レンタル可能 6ヶ月間の利益でEAの代金が回収可能 注意： スプレッドが非常に低い、またはゼロのブローカーを使用してください。 手数料のない口座を推奨します（例：0.10ピップ程度のスプレッドが理想）。 スプレッドが大きい、または1取引ごと
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
エキスパート
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
エキスパート
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
Hal mt5
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
Hal mt5        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions          Hal mt5      It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a configurable system.     Hal mt5   is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.     You can download the demo and test it yourself.     Hal mt5 17 neural net have working in p
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは。私はこのツールを実際の結果に基づいて厳密に設計しました。このツールは、私の以前の戦略のいくつかに基づいており、それを外国為替市場に適応させています。 Tyr AI、秩序の神の力、機械学習ベースのAIのニューラルシステム、スキャルピング市場の詳細な分析、公式EURUSD市場を適切に処理するための堅牢なEA、市場を分析してプロレベルでエントリーを行う、ヘッジなし、マーティンなし、新しいテクノロジーを使用したプロフェッショナルAIスキャルピング したがって、これは機械学習の人工知能に適応しています。つまり、AIはパラメータを読み取り、それを私の戦略に参照し、エントリの品質が向上するように学習します。また、ポジションを回復できるノードもあります。もう1つの革新的な点は、すべてが仮想的にカプセル化されることです。つまり、ストップロスやテイクプロフィットなどのサーバーに送信されるデータはなく、非常に人道的な方法で行われます。 2つの主な点は、extractFeaturesとtrainModel関数を設計することです。キャンドルの設計、スリッページを分解し、スプ
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
Bollinger Bands King
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (2)
エキスパート
Expert advisor based on Bollinger Bands Indicator Since it is not easy to predict when the trend reversal will occur, this  Expert can place additional orders at different distances from the first order, and with different lots, so that positions can be averaged and profit taking is more easily achieved. Since the over-buy or over-sell conditions apply to any currency pair in the Forex market, this expert can be used with any pair by adjusting the step and the size of the Lot. The default parame
Symbiosis
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
エキスパート
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy + signal filter The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the EUR/USD graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it might do in the future. This EA analyzes a series of characteristic patterns that are used to identify the most likely price trend. Additionally, the EA
FREE
Titan Trader MQL5
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
エキスパート
️ Titan Trader — 究極の精密型エキスパートアドバイザー Titan Trader（タイタン・トレーダー） は、 EUR/USD（M15） において外科的な精度で取引を行うために設計された、次世代型のエキスパートアドバイザーです。 高度なリスク管理 、 動的な利益コントロール 、そして 超高速な注文実行 を融合し、堅牢で柔軟なシステムを実現。保守的なトレーダーにも、積極的なトレーダーにも対応します。 スマートリスクマネジメント Titan Trader は、 固定ロット または リスク％ベース の2つのモードを選択可能。 希望するリスクエクスポージャーに応じて自動的にポジションサイズを調整します。 デフォルト設定の 1%リスク／トレード により、 安全性とパフォーマンスの最適なバランス を維持します。 精密なエグジット戦略 本システムは、 40ピップスのストップロス と 600ピップスのテイクプロフィット を採用し、 1:10以上のリスクリワード比率 を実現するよう最適化されています。 さらに、 ダイナミック・トレーリングストップ が利益の進行に合わせて価格
Equanimity
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
エキスパート
The following expert is based on the combination of the several indicators in order to find the optimal entry points when there are specific market conditions. This expert does not use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grid, averaging, etc. This strategy has been widely tested with good results in the last 10 years, where there have been a multitude of circumstances that the expert has been able to interpret and filter properly. Default parameters for "EUR / USD H4"
FREE
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
エキスパート
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Set point
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
エキスパート
Please, if you like this AE, I would appreciate it if you could rate it with 5 stars    ️   ️   ️   ️   ️ THANK YOU!! Expert advisor based on 3 trend indicators and a signal filter to limit market entries when there are false signals. It is recommended to test and update this signal filter once a year to adapt to changing market conditions. The Expert Advisor includes the following parameters: Magic number: Maximum slippage: Stop loss (pips): Fixed lot or Risk: Filter signal: Info panel
Conqueror EA
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
エキスパート
EUR/USDのためのMT5用低リスク・エキスパートアドバイザーをご紹介 EUR/USDのH1タイムフレームに最適な信頼性が高く効率的なトレードソリューションをお探しですか？もう探す必要はありません！このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、リスク管理と持続可能性を重視しながら、一貫した成果を提供するように設計されています。 このエキスパートアドバイザーの主な特徴 低リスク戦略 : 多くのEAとは異なり、このシステムはマーチンゲール、グリッド、ヘッジなどの高リスク戦略を使用しません。資金は予測不可能な市場変動や大幅なドローダウンから守られます。 高度なテクニカル分析 : このEAは、移動平均線、RSI、ボリンジャーバンドなどの選び抜かれたテクニカル指標を組み合わせて、最適なトレード機会を見つけます。これらの指標は、EUR/USDのH1タイムフレームに特化して調整されており、精度と信頼性を保証します。 プライスアクションベースのトリガー : このEAの中心には、高度なプライスアクションパターンを使用してエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを確認する仕組みがあります。このアプローチにより
Storm Algorithm
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
エキスパート
Storm Algorithm（ストーム・アルゴリズム） 概要： Storm Algorithm は、 純粋なプライスアクション（Price Action） に基づいて設計された次世代型エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 本EAは、 市場構造の分析 、 ローソク足パターンの認識 、および トレンドモメンタムに基づくシグナルフィルター を組み合わせることで、 取引頻度と信頼性の完璧なバランス を実現します。 一般的な遅行インジケーターに依存するEAとは異なり、Storm Algorithm は 価格の実際の動き に焦点を当てます。 市場ノイズを除去し、プロトレーダーが実際にエントリーする 高確率ゾーン を的確に捉えます。 すべてのトレードは、 動的マネーマネジメントシステム と 適応型リスクコントロール によって支えられ、 あらゆる相場環境で一貫したパフォーマンスと資金保護を実現します。 ️ システム構成 プライスアクションエンジン（Price Action Engine） ： 構造的なブレイク、プルバック、反転ゾーンを検出し、トレンド継続または反転の高確率ポイントを特
Obsidian Code
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
エキスパート
️ Obsidian Code – Expert Advisor Description Overview Obsidian Code is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with surgical precision in the forex market. Its core combines classic technical indicators with a fully modular structure, allowing the user to adjust everything from money management to entry filters without altering the base architecture of the algorithm. The EA is optimized for EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe , with predefined parameters adapted to stable and medium-trend market condi
Echelon FX v1
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
エキスパート
Expert Advisor Description This Expert Advisor has been designed to trade dynamically by following the prevailing market trend, opening multiple orders in the direction it deems most probable. Its management logic aims to capture recurring profits during favorable movements while keeping losing positions controlled until a market reversal or price correction occurs. The EA takes advantage of trending phases to accumulate partial profits and offset drawdowns, effectively managing the portfo
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信