Atlas Engine EURUSD v1

Overview

The Expert Advisor is a precision-engineered trading system designed to capture optimal entry points by detecting price reversals at statistically significant market levels.
It combines advanced analytical filters with a conservative averaging algorithm that enhances position management while minimizing exposure to risk.

The EA continuously monitors price dynamics to identify exhaustion zones, potential reversal signals, and areas of high probability for mean reversion. Once triggered, the system manages trades intelligently, improving the average entry price under controlled conditions and following strict safety parameters.

Key Features

  • Detects and trades potential price reversals with high accuracy.

  • Employs a conservative averaging mechanism to optimize recovery and improve entry precision.

  • Works effectively in both trending and ranging markets.

  • Built-in risk management, spread, and volatility filters.

  • Simple and intuitive interface with fully customizable parameters.

  • Focused on stability, adaptability, and consistent long-term performance.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Recommended Balance: from 1000 USD

Notes

This EA is optimized for EURUSD (H1) and has been thoroughly tested across multiple market conditions, showing solid performance with controlled drawdown.
Its conservative averaging system ensures gradual recovery during unfavorable price movements, maintaining overall capital stability and steady profit accumulation.


More from author
Bollinger Bands King
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (2)
Experts
Expert advisor based on Bollinger Bands Indicator Since it is not easy to predict when the trend reversal will occur, this  Expert can place additional orders at different distances from the first order, and with different lots, so that positions can be averaged and profit taking is more easily achieved. Since the over-buy or over-sell conditions apply to any currency pair in the Forex market, this expert can be used with any pair by adjusting the step and the size of the Lot. The default parame
Titan Trader MQL5
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
️ Titan Trader — The Ultimate Precision EA Titan Trader is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for surgical precision trading on EUR/USD (M15) . It combines advanced risk management , dynamic profit control , and ultra-fast execution , delivering a robust and adaptable system for both conservative and aggressive traders. Smart Risk Management Titan Trader lets you choose between fixed lot sizing or percentage-based risk , automatically adjusting the position size to match your desire
Equanimity
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
The following expert is based on the combination of the several indicators in order to find the optimal entry points when there are specific market conditions. This expert does not use dangerous strategies such as Martingale, grid, averaging, etc. This strategy has been widely tested with good results in the last 10 years, where there have been a multitude of circumstances that the expert has been able to interpret and filter properly. Default parameters for "EUR / USD H4"
FREE
Symbiosis
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy + signal filter The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the EUR/USD graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it might do in the future. This EA analyzes a series of characteristic patterns that are used to identify the most likely price trend. Additionally, the EA
FREE
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
Set point
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Please, if you like this AE, I would appreciate it if you could rate it with 5 stars    ️   ️   ️   ️   ️ THANK YOU!! Expert advisor based on 3 trend indicators and a signal filter to limit market entries when there are false signals. It is recommended to test and update this signal filter once a year to adapt to changing market conditions. The Expert Advisor includes the following parameters: Magic number: Maximum slippage: Stop loss (pips): Fixed lot or Risk: Filter signal: Info panel
Conqueror EA
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Low-Risk Expert Advisor for EUR/USD on MT5 Are you looking for a reliable and efficient trading solution for the EUR/USD H1 timeframe? Look no further! Our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) has been meticulously designed to deliver consistent results while prioritizing risk management and sustainability. Key Features of Our Expert Advisor Low-Risk Strategy : Unlike many EAs in the market, this system avoids high-risk strategies like martingale, grid, or hedging. Your cap
Storm Algorithm
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Storm Algorithm Overview: Storm Algorithm is a next-generation Expert Advisor built on pure Price Action logic , designed to deliver high-precision trading signals while maintaining exceptional risk control. Its intelligent engine combines price structure analysis , candle behavior recognition , and a signal filter based on market momentum, achieving an outstanding balance between signal frequency and reliability . Unlike conventional indicator-based systems, Storm Algorithm focuses exclusive
Obsidian Code
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
️ Obsidian Code – Expert Advisor Description Overview Obsidian Code is an Expert Advisor designed to operate with surgical precision in the forex market. Its core combines classic technical indicators with a fully modular structure, allowing the user to adjust everything from money management to entry filters without altering the base architecture of the algorithm. The EA is optimized for EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe , with predefined parameters adapted to stable and medium-trend market condi
Echelon FX v1
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Expert Advisor Description This Expert Advisor has been designed to trade dynamically by following the prevailing market trend, opening multiple orders in the direction it deems most probable. Its management logic aims to capture recurring profits during favorable movements while keeping losing positions controlled until a market reversal or price correction occurs. The EA takes advantage of trending phases to accumulate partial profits and offset drawdowns, effectively managing the portfo
