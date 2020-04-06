Atlas Engine EURUSD v1

Overview

The Expert Advisor is a precision-engineered trading system designed to capture optimal entry points by detecting price reversals at statistically significant market levels.
It combines advanced analytical filters with a conservative averaging algorithm that enhances position management while minimizing exposure to risk.

The EA continuously monitors price dynamics to identify exhaustion zones, potential reversal signals, and areas of high probability for mean reversion. Once triggered, the system manages trades intelligently, improving the average entry price under controlled conditions and following strict safety parameters.

Key Features

  • Detects and trades potential price reversals with high accuracy.

  • Employs a conservative averaging mechanism to optimize recovery and improve entry precision.

  • Works effectively in both trending and ranging markets.

  • Built-in risk management, spread, and volatility filters.

  • Simple and intuitive interface with fully customizable parameters.

  • Focused on stability, adaptability, and consistent long-term performance.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Recommended Balance: from 1000 USD

Notes

This EA is optimized for EURUSD (H1) and has been thoroughly tested across multiple market conditions, showing solid performance with controlled drawdown.
Its conservative averaging system ensures gradual recovery during unfavorable price movements, maintaining overall capital stability and steady profit accumulation.


