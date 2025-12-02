Murrey Math Institutional Frame

Murrey Math Institutional Frame is a technical analysis solution for MetaTrader 5 that transcends conventional indicators. While standard tools like RSI or Moving Averages react with lag, this system utilizes fractal algorithms to project the future geometric structure of the market.

This software builds an objective "Reference Frame" on the chart, allowing the operator to visualize volatility and mathematical equilibrium points before price reaches them.

Technical Specifications

The system integrates multiple institutional analysis concepts into a single visual tool:

  • Non-Repainting Technology: Generated levels are fixed once the calculation candle closes, guaranteeing reliability for manual backtesting.

  • Fractal Geometry: Based on W.D. Gann theories, dividing time and price into harmonic octaves.

  • Volatility Adaptability: The frame expands or contracts automatically according to recent price action, avoiding false signals in ranging markets.

Market Structure Map

The indicator automatically classifies price behavior into four operational zones:

  1. Equilibrium Zone (4/8): Identified as the central Pivot Point. Determines bullish or bearish directional Bias.

  2. Fair Value Zone (3/8 - 5/8): The institutional consolidation range. Ideal for mean reversion strategies.

  3. Support/Resistance Walls (0/8 - 8/8): Master lines where statistical reversal probability increases significantly.

  4. Exhaustion Zones (+2/8 - -2/8): Extreme extension areas. They signal mathematical overbought or oversold conditions and potential liquidity traps.

Operational Advantages

  • Cognitive Load Reduction: The integrated Dashboard interprets market status (Trend vs Range) in real-time, eliminating doubt in decision-making.

  • Structural Precision: Allows placing Stop Loss and Take Profit at logical levels based on market structure, not random points.

  • Alert Management: Configurable notifications (Mobile, Email, Pop-up) for key level crossovers, allowing trading without constant monitoring.

Technical Note This product is an assistance tool for technical analysis (Price Action) and does not guarantee financial results. It is recommended for use as a complement to a robust risk management strategy.


Oficial User Manual 


EZ Trends
Guillermo Pineda
インディケータ
EZ Trends は、リアルタイムで市場構造の変化を捉えるために設計された精密なトレンド検出インジケーターです。 独自の EMA–HMA ハイブリッドバンドシステムを使用し、ローソク足の色を自動的に変化させてトレンド方向を強調し、新しいトレンドの開始時に反応レベルを表示します。 その結果、トレーダーがモメンタムに沿い、市場ノイズを排除するのに役立つ実用的なツールとなります。 主な特徴 トレンド検出ロジック: EMA と HMA の平均を使用した3ラインチャネル。 ローソク足の平均レンジで上下バンドを動的に拡張。 ボラティリティに即応、収縮・拡大・ブレイクアウトの可能性を示す。 上昇トレンド: 価格が上バンドを上抜けてクローズ。 下降トレンド: 価格が下バンドを下抜けてクローズ。 ローソク足の色を自動変更（ライム＝上昇、ブルー＝下降）。 トレンド開始レベル: 新トレンド開始時に極端な安値/高値をロック。 点線水平ラインを引き、リテストやバリデーションゾーンを示す。 ビジュアルレイアウト: 中央線: EMA と HMA の点線平均。 上下線: 適応バンド。 ローソク色の変化と合わせて、市
Follow The Line PRO MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
インディケータ
Follow The Line PRO   FOLLOW THE LINE (PRO VERSION) This powerful indicator is the full and complete version of my free indicator called "Follow The Line". IT IS BASED ON the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. AVOID FALSE SIGNALS: BUY ONLY when price closes above the green line and the green line is above the blue channel. SELL ONLY when price closes below the pink li
Mean Volume indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
インディケータ
Mean Volume Most indicators are based on price analysis. This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems. And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants. Mean Volume is an indicator that can be used to spot when volume is above average. It usually means that institutional traders are active. Peak in volume can be used to confirm an entry since increased volume can sustain the move in one or anot
Normalized Volume indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
インディケータ
Normalized Volume99% of indicators are based on price analysis. This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems. And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants. Normalized Volume is an indicator that can be used to confirm reversal points. The indicator code volume with colors indicating high, normal and low volume. You could enhance dramatically your trading system using volume analysis.  Inputs
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
エキスパート
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
インディケータ
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
AW Prime Oscillator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
インディケータ
2つのオシレーターを組み合わせたもの。 1 つ目はエントリーポイントを表示し、2 つ目は現在のトレンドを表示します。このインジケーターは、すべての高速オシレーター信号または現在のトレンドの方向のみの信号の 2 つのモードで、オシレーター信号を矢印で表示できます。マルチタイムフレームパネルと 3 種類のシグナル通知があります。 利点： デイトレードやスキャルピング取引に適しています トレンドフィルタリング シンプルかつ高感度なセットアップ マルチタイムフレームパネル アドバイザーへの統合に適しています。 あらゆるシンボルとあらゆるタイムフレームに対応 3種類の通知 MT4版→   こちら / 問題解決→   こちら 指標戦略 このインジケーターは 2 つの異なるオシレーターで構成されます。 遅いトレンド ライン (太い) - インジケーターの高レベルが上から下に交差する場合、それは下降トレンドのインジケーターであり、下側の水平レベル (インジケーターの低レベル) が下から上に交差する場合、それは下降トレンドのインジケーターです。上昇傾向。さらに、下のゾーンで遅い線が見つかった場合は、現
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
インディケータ
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Fibonacci Manager by Investio
Investio sp. z o.o.
4 (1)
インディケータ
What was IFM created for Our goal in creating IFM was to provide the tool to manage your Fibonacci Retrecements and other Fibo tools in MetaTrader 5. This indicator allows you to edit all of the settings without getting into it by right click on the tool. That is faster and easiest way to manage objects on your chart. Inputs Font size - change font size of texts on the IFM panel. This is necessary, because some of users change font size in Windows settings Description of the Fibo levels (variab
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
インディケータ
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
インディケータ
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
インディケータ
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
インディケータ
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
エキスパート
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 自動売買システム Exclusive Imperium MT5 は MetaTrader 5 用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、市場分析アルゴリズムとリスク管理に基づいています。EAは完全自動で稼働し、トレーダーの介入は最小限で済みます。 注意！購入後すぐにご連絡ください 。設定手順をお渡しします！ 重要: すべての例、スクリーンショット、テストはデモ目的のみです。あるブローカーで特定の通貨ペアが良好な結果を示しても、他のブローカーでも同様になるとは限りません。各ブローカーには独自のレート、スプレッド、取引条件があります。したがって、 各通貨ペアはユーザー自身が個別に最適化する必要があります 。実際の口座では 単一通貨モードのみ で稼働させてください。マルチ通貨モードのスクリーンショットは参考例にすぎません。市場環境は変化するため、最適化は少なくとも 年に1回 繰り返すことを推奨します。 重要情報: EAのデモ版は評価目的のみです。最適化なしのテスト結果はアルゴリズムの実際の動作を反映しません。完全な利用には、ブローカー、資金、選
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
インディケータ
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
AutoFiboPlus
Murad Nagiev
インディケータ
Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator The Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator is an essential tool for traders seeking to incorporate Fibonacci retracement and extension levels into their technical analysis seamlessly. This innovative indicator automatically identifies significant price movements and calculates key Fibonacci levels, providing traders with valuable insights into potential support and resistance areas. Key features: Automatic Calculation : Effortlessly plots Fibonacci levels base
Boom 900 precision spike deector
David Chokumanyara
インディケータ
Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector is a powerful tool designed to help traders accurately identify spike opportunities in the Boom 900 market. With advanced features and precise alerts, this indicator takes the guesswork out of trading, enabling you to maximize your profits with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Get reliable signals without repainting, ensuring your trading decisions are based on accurate, real-time data. Audible Alerts: Stay
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Kagi Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
インディケータ
ATR適応とスマートアラート機能を備えた高度なカギ足インジケーター 市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、真のトレンド変化を強調するこのプロフェッショナルなカギ足インジケーターで、価格分析を変革しましょう。1870年代の日本の米市場の伝統的なチャート手法に基づき、このツールは時間ベースの変動を無視し、重要な価格変動のみに焦点を当てます。 主な機能： デュアル反転方式 固定デルタ：反転検出のための正確な価格閾値を設定 ATRベース：平均真実範囲（14期間標準）を使用した市場ボラティリティへの自動適応 トレーディングスタイルと市場状況に基づいて方式を切り替え 視覚的明瞭性 陽線（太い、青）：強気モメンタム - 買い方が優勢 陰線（細い、赤）：弱気モメンタム - 売り方が優勢 最適なチャート視認性のためのカスタマイズ可能な色と線幅 肩（レジスタンス）と腰（サポート）レベルの自動マーキング 包括的なアラートシステム（7つのカギ足シグナルルール） 陽/陰転換：トレンド方向が変わったときの即時アラート 肩の形成：天井での弱気反転ポイントのアラート 腰の形成：底での強気反転ポイントのアラート 複数の肩：連
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
インディケータ
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
インディケータ
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
Fib Levels Pro
Jam Irshad Habib
インディケータ
# ** Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro** ** Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Fibonacci Analysis ** Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro is a revolutionary MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for day traders and scalpers. It automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci retracement levels from multiple higher timeframes directly on your 1-5 minute charts, giving you complete market structure visibility without switching between timeframes. --- ## ** Key Features** *
Pip Blaze Signal
Camila Bernardez Camero
インディケータ
Pip Blaze Signal Pip Blaze Signalは、リペイントやバックペイントなしに明確な買い・売りシグナルを提供するプライスアクションベースのインジケーターです。確定したバーを継続的にスキャンし、最新の高値と安値を事前設定された閾値と比較します。価格が計算されたレベルをローソク足のクローズ時に突破すると、チャート上にドットをプロットし、バーが確定した後は過去のシグナルが固定されます。ライブ取引やバックテスト中でも、トレーダーは明確なエントリシグナルを受け取りながら、チャートの整合性を維持できます。 ロジック コアロジックは、設定可能なルックバック期間内の最高値と最安値を使用して動的なレンジを計算します。リスクパラメータがこのレンジの極値を調整し、上限および下限の閾値を生成します。前のバーの終値が上限閾値の下にあり、現在のバーの終値がそれを上回った場合、青いドットが表示されます。逆に、前のバーの終値が下限閾値の上にあり、現在のバーの終値がそれを下回った場合、マゼンタ色のドットが表示されます。確定したバーのデータのみを使用するため、バー内の価格変動がシグナルに影響
Professional Support Resistance
Chaianan Kraimud
インディケータ
Professional Gold Trading Levels Indicator Features: - Daily & Weekly Pivot Points - Fibonacci Retracement Levels   - Round Number Levels - Customizable Colors & Fonts - Auto-Update Daily - Clean & Simple Interface Perfect for Gold (XAUUSD) traders Reliable Support/Resistance levels Lightweight & Fast Performance Easy to install and use Compatible with all MT5 accounts. No complex settings required! SimpleGoldLevels v1.0 - User Manual Professional Support & Resistance Levels
Index Volatility Trend
Pedro Luis Oiaz Villamar
インディケータ
インデックスボラティリティトレンドインジケーター。 主な特徴： これは、同じであるBinaryまたはDerivブローカーの合成インデックスにのみ使用されます。 トレンドフィルターが付いています。 値下げの可能性を警告するサウンドアラートがあります。 あなたがそれをVPSに置くならば、それはあなたにモバイルアラートを送ることができます。 これは、効率を高めるように設計されたL566b12アルゴリズムで構成されています。 インジケーターの使い方 M1のテンポラリティで動作します。 トレンドは強いに違いありません。 シグナルキャンドルがトレンドとは異なる色で終了するのを待ちます。 次のローソク足の開始時にトレード権を入力するには、デリバティブクロックの57秒に入力します。 マルチンゲールは2つまでしか適用できません。 詳細についてはお問い合わせください： WhatsApp： +5930962863284 購入後、このツールから最も可能性のあるメリットを得る方法について、ドライブで追加のガイドを送信するように私に連絡してください。 最高のチケッ
Fibonacci Waves MT5
Leonid Basis
インディケータ
The Fibonacci series.  This number sequence is formed as each subsequent number is a sum of the previous two. it turns out that it refers to its neighbors in the ratio 0.618 and 1.618 The most commonly used method for measuring and forecasting the length of the price movement is along the last wave, which ended in the opposite direction The Fibonacci Waves indicator could be used by traders to determine areas where they will wish to take profits in the next leg of an Up or Down trend.
レビューに返信