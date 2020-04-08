Murrey Math Institutional Frame

Murrey Math Institutional Frame is a technical analysis solution for MetaTrader 5 that transcends conventional indicators. While standard tools like RSI or Moving Averages react with lag, this system utilizes fractal algorithms to project the future geometric structure of the market.

This software builds an objective "Reference Frame" on the chart, allowing the operator to visualize volatility and mathematical equilibrium points before price reaches them.

Technical Specifications

The system integrates multiple institutional analysis concepts into a single visual tool:

  • Non-Repainting Technology: Generated levels are fixed once the calculation candle closes, guaranteeing reliability for manual backtesting.

  • Fractal Geometry: Based on W.D. Gann theories, dividing time and price into harmonic octaves.

  • Volatility Adaptability: The frame expands or contracts automatically according to recent price action, avoiding false signals in ranging markets.

Market Structure Map

The indicator automatically classifies price behavior into four operational zones:

  1. Equilibrium Zone (4/8): Identified as the central Pivot Point. Determines bullish or bearish directional Bias.

  2. Fair Value Zone (3/8 - 5/8): The institutional consolidation range. Ideal for mean reversion strategies.

  3. Support/Resistance Walls (0/8 - 8/8): Master lines where statistical reversal probability increases significantly.

  4. Exhaustion Zones (+2/8 - -2/8): Extreme extension areas. They signal mathematical overbought or oversold conditions and potential liquidity traps.

Operational Advantages

  • Cognitive Load Reduction: The integrated Dashboard interprets market status (Trend vs Range) in real-time, eliminating doubt in decision-making.

  • Structural Precision: Allows placing Stop Loss and Take Profit at logical levels based on market structure, not random points.

  • Alert Management: Configurable notifications (Mobile, Email, Pop-up) for key level crossovers, allowing trading without constant monitoring.

Technical Note This product is an assistance tool for technical analysis (Price Action) and does not guarantee financial results. It is recommended for use as a complement to a robust risk management strategy.


