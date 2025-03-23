Golden US Session MT5

5

Golden US Session MT5

is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms.

Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted.

If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size for the following trading day so that the previous day's loss can be essentially offset. Statistically, the probability of several consecutive losing days is negligible.

To further limit this residual risk, Golden US Session MT5 is equipped with special additional features that detect the danger of fake breakouts in a timely manner. While this may result in a few consecutive losing trades, each with a few pips, a single, completely losing trade with a triggered stop loss would be significantly more damaging overall, potentially resulting in a much longer recovery period.


The recovery factor and the resulting lot size for trading the following day are visible at any time on the onscreen panel and can be changed if necessary.

Installation is easy on any XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, and this timeframe can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's work. The onscreen panel provides information about important parameters and status. It also includes additional features for manually placing market orders and/or stop order sessions.

A reputable broker should be selected that offers low spreads for XAUUSD. It is essential to choose an account that charges commission (ECN, Raw Spread, etc.), as only such accounts offer low spreads.

Before starting live trading, it is essential to conduct a backtest with real odds of at least 90% quality. Many good brokers offer these for a period of at least one year. It is also recommended to start with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the features of Golden US Session MT5.

The minimum capital per 0.01 lot should be above $50, and with an example recovery factor of 4, it should be at least (4 x $50) = $200. The example calculation is based on the settings parameter "Risk (%)" = 0.

>>> For detailed setup and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761608

>>> Tips for choosing the right broker and VPS provider: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01


レビュー 2
Ocean
629
Ocean 2025.04.05 06:54 
 

best EA for this strategy.

Nice Trader
2764
Aller Uja 2025.04.24 13:57 
 

I initially tested this EA on a demo account for a short period to understand whether the strategy actually works.

After just a week of testing, it became clear that the EA performs well, and I added it to a small live account.

The first month has proven that clearly — all US session trades have been profitable. The developer is highly experienced and very helpful with any questions related to the EA.

Although this EA hasn’t taken a single SL trade yet, it’s very important to monitor your own risk tolerance, and stop-loss trades are — and always will be — a normal part of any EA.

I’ll also add screenshots of the current results in the comments. At the moment, I’m rating the EA with 4 stars, since I’ve only tested it for a short time.

However, this initial period has proven itself. I’ll add the final 5th star once I’ve used it for over three months and see no decline in reliability.

Thanks to the developer 🤝 — and good luck to everyone! 😎

作者のその他のプロダクト
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
エキスパート
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
エキスパート
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
エキスパート
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
エキスパート
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Nice Trader
2764
Aller Uja 2025.04.24 13:57 
 

I initially tested this EA on a demo account for a short period to understand whether the strategy actually works.

After just a week of testing, it became clear that the EA performs well, and I added it to a small live account.

The first month has proven that clearly — all US session trades have been profitable. The developer is highly experienced and very helpful with any questions related to the EA.

Although this EA hasn’t taken a single SL trade yet, it’s very important to monitor your own risk tolerance, and stop-loss trades are — and always will be — a normal part of any EA.

I’ll also add screenshots of the current results in the comments. At the moment, I’m rating the EA with 4 stars, since I’ve only tested it for a short time.

However, this initial period has proven itself. I’ll add the final 5th star once I’ve used it for over three months and see no decline in reliability.

Thanks to the developer 🤝 — and good luck to everyone! 😎

Ocean
629
Ocean 2025.04.05 06:54 
 

best EA for this strategy.

