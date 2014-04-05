Perfect Entry Target Indicator

THE PERFECT ENTRY INDICATOR 

Enter Trades Like a Pro With the Perfect Entry Indicator! 🔥

No More Guesswork. Just Precision. Double-ZigZag + Fractal Confirmation = Only the Strongest Buy & Sell Setups.

Are you tired of false signals, late entries, and endless chart confusion?
The Perfect Entry Indicator was built to give traders crystal-clear entry points without hesitation.

💡 Here’s why traders love it:

✅ Double Confirmation System: Combines ZigZag and Fractal logic for rock-solid accuracy.

✅ Instant Buy & Sell Labels: No more second-guessing—clear signals appear right on your chart.

✅ Works on Major Timeframes (M15 & H1): Whether you scalp or swing, this tool adapts.

✅ Color-Coded Arrows & Labels: Trade with clarity and confidence.

✅ Perfect Timing: Aligns multiple market structures for entries with maximum probability.


👉 Imagine opening your chart and instantly spotting where the market wants to move next. That’s the Perfect Entry Advantage.

Finally Revealed: The ONLY Indicator That Combines Precision Entry Signals With Scientific Profit Targets!


🔥 Are You Tired of Indicators That Show Entries But Leave You Guessing Where to Take Profits?

Imagine having a trading assistant that not only tells you EXACTLY when to enter but also projects scientifically-calculated profit targets based on Fibonacci mathematics!

That's exactly what you get with the Professional ZigZag Fibonacci Master Indicator!


💎 WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR DIFFERENT?

While other indicators leave you hanging after entry, our system provides the COMPLETE TRADING PICTURE:

✅ DOUBLE CONFIRMATION ENTRY SYSTEM

· Not one, but TWO professional ZigZag algorithms working in harmony
· No false signals - both indicators must agree before any trade is suggested
· Clear visual arrows in magenta, blue, yellow, and orange for easy identification

✅ AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI PROFIT TARGETS

· TP1: 23.6% Fibonacci level (Green)
· TP2: 38.2% Fibonacci level (Blue)
· TP3: 50.0% Fibonacci level (Purple)
· Professional trendlines projecting future price targets
· No more guessing where to take profits!


🎯 PERFECT FOR THESE TRADERS:

· Swing Traders who want to capture medium-term moves
· Day Traders looking for high-probability M15 and H1 setups
· Fibonacci Traders who want automated level calculations
· Technical Analysts seeking confirmation from multiple systems
· Busy Professionals who need clear, actionable signals


⚡ KEY FEATURES THAT WILL TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING:

🎯 PRECISE ENTRIES

· "BUY NOW" and "SELL NOW" labels appear only when both ZigZag systems align
· No more analysis paralysis - the indicator makes the decision clear
· Perfect for M15 and H1 timeframes where precision matters most

📊 SCIENTIFIC PROFIT TARGETING

· Automatically calculates Fibonacci levels from previous swings
· Projects trendlines to show exact target prices
· Multiple take-profit levels for optimal risk management

🎨 PROFESSIONAL VISUALS

· Clean, uncluttered charts with color-coded signals
· Customizable colors to match your trading style
· Dashed trendlines that don't obscure price action


💡 HOW IT WORKS IN 3 SIMPLE STEPS:

1. WAIT FOR ALIGNMENT - Both ZigZag indicators must show arrows on the same bar
2. CONFIRM DIRECTION - "BUY NOW" (green) or "SELL NOW" (red) label appears
3. FOLLOW FIBONACCI TARGETS - Three profit targets automatically drawn with trendlines

📈 REAL TRADING SCENARIOS:

BUY SETUP:

· Both ZigZag indicators show UP arrows → "BUY NOW" label appears
· TP1 at 23.6% Fibonacci extension (Green line)
· TP2 at 38.2% Fibonacci extension (Blue line)
· TP3 at 50.0% Fibonacci extension (Purple line)

SELL SETUP:

· Both ZigZag indicators show DOWN arrows → "SELL NOW" label appears
· TP1 at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Green line)
· TP2 at 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Blue line)
· TP3 at 50.0% Fibonacci retracement (Purple line)


🏆 WHY THIS IS THE ULTIMATE TRADING TOOL:

✅ DOUBLE VERIFICATION = Higher accuracy

✅ AUTOMATED FIBONACCI = Professional targets

✅ CLEAR VISUALS = No confusion

✅ TIME-SAVING = No manual calculations

✅ VERSATILE = Works on M15 and H1


🌟 WHAT TRADERS ARE SAYING:

"This indicator took my trading from guesswork to precision. The Fibonacci targets are incredibly accurate!" - Mark R., Swing Trader

"Finally, an indicator that doesn't leave me hanging after entry. The profit targets are game-changing!" - Sarah L., Day Trader

"The double confirmation system has significantly reduced my false entries. This is professional-grade software!" - James T., Fund Manager


⚠️ WARNING: Don't Confuse This With Basic ZigZag Indicators!

Other ZigZag indicators only show potential reversal points. Our system provides the complete trading plan:

· ❌ Basic ZigZag: Shows possible turns
· ✅ Our System: Shows entries + Fibonacci targets + trendlines

