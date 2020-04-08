Momentum Matrix Pro
- Indicateurs
- Sivakumar Subbaiya
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 20
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard
Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool.
Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard.
If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.
🚀 Key Features
- 10 Momentum Strategies Combined
- MACD Zero Line Crossover
- RSI Trend Momentum
- Stochastic Pinpoint Entry
- Momentum Divergence Detection
- Awesome Oscillator Momentum
- Rate of Change (ROC) Entries
- Volume-Weighted Momentum (VWAP)
- RSI + EMA Momentum Filter
- Double Momentum Confirmation (MACD + RSI)
- Momentum with VWAP Strategy
- Covers 21 Symbols:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD
- Smart Dashboard Layout
Medium-sized, black background with white text for easy reading.
Columns: Symbol | Price | Signal | Win% | Entry | Stop Loss | Target | Analysis
- Win% Backtesting Built-In
The indicator automatically calculates historical signal accuracy (Win/Loss ratio) so you can filter out weak setups.
- Ready-to-Trade Levels
Each signal comes with precise Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, dynamically calculated with ATR-based logic.
- Clear Analysis Column
Shows which strategies triggered the signal (e.g., +RSITr +AO -VWAPMom). You’ll know exactly why the signal was generated.
🎯 Why Choose Momentum Matrix Pro?
- Save Time: Scan multiple pairs and strategies at once.
- Boost Accuracy: Only trade signals backed by Win% statistics.
- Clarity: Know exactly which indicators agree before taking a trade.
- Professional Dashboard: No messy charts – everything is on one screen.
- Works for All Traders: Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.
⚙️ Inputs & Settings
- Timeframe: Default M15 (configurable)
- Refresh Time: Default 3 seconds (adjustable)
- Indicators Settings: MACD, RSI, Stochastic, EMA, ROC, ATR parameters fully adjustable
- Colors & Layout: Customizable for your preference
📖 How to Use
- Attach the indicator to any chart (only once).
- Dashboard will automatically scan all 20 forex pairs + Gold.
- Look for BUY (Green) or SELL (Red) signals with high Win% (>60%).
- Check Analysis column for strategy confirmation.
- Take trades using the suggested Entry, SL, and TP levels.
🔑 Key Benefits
✅ Combines 10 strategies into one signal
✅ Covers all major Forex pairs + Gold
✅ Win% accuracy filter to avoid false signals
✅ ATR-based SL/TP for professional risk management
✅ Clean, modern dashboard – no cluttered charts
✅ Fully customizable inputs
📌 Notes
- This is a non-repainting indicator.
- Works on any MT4 account.
- Recommended timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4.
🏆 Momentum Matrix Pro – Trade Smarter, Not Harder.
Stop switching between charts and indicators – trade with a professional momentum dashboard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Momentum Matrix Pro
Q1: Does this indicator repaint?
👉 No. Momentum Matrix Pro is a non-repainting indicator. All signals are fixed once generated.
Q2: Can I use this indicator for auto-trading (EA)?
👉 This product is an indicator only. You can use its signals in manual trading, or connect it with an EA if you code/customize one.
Q3: On which timeframes does it work best?
👉 Works on all timeframes. Recommended: M15, M30, H1, H4 for best momentum signals.
Q4: Which symbols are supported?
👉 It covers 20 major forex pairs + Gold (XAUUSD) automatically.
Q5: Does it work on both MT4 and MT5?
👉 This version is for MT4. An MT5 version can be requested.
Q6: Can I use it on indices, crypto, or other assets?
👉 It’s optimized for Forex + Gold, but you may manually add other symbols if your broker provides them.
Q7: How does the Win% column work?
👉 The indicator runs a historical backtest of past signals and calculates the percentage of winning trades based on ATR-based SL/TP logic.
Q8: What is the minimum Win% recommended for trading?
👉 We suggest only considering trades where Win% ≥ 60% for higher probability setups.
Q9: How are Entry, Stop Loss, and Target levels calculated?
👉 Using ATR (Average True Range) multipliers. SL = Entry ± ATR * 1.2, TP = Entry ± ATR * 1.8 (configurable).
Q10: Can I customize the indicator parameters?
👉 Yes, you can adjust MACD, RSI, Stochastic, EMA, ATR, ROC, and VWAP settings to fit your trading style.
Q11: Does the dashboard slow down MT4?
👉 The code is optimized, but since it scans 21 symbols, use it on a reliable VPS or PC with stable internet.
Q12: Can I use this for scalping?
👉 Yes. On M5/M15 it provides quick scalp entries, especially during London/NY sessions.
Q13: Can I use this for swing trading?
👉 Absolutely. On H1/H4/D1 you can capture larger moves with clear SL/TP levels.
Q14: How do I know why a signal appeared?
👉 The Analysis column shows which strategies triggered the signal (e.g., +RSITr +AO -VWAPMom).
Q15: Does it work on any broker?
👉 Yes, works on all MT4 brokers. Just ensure your broker provides the 21 supported symbols.
Q16: Do I need to open all charts for all symbols?
👉 No. Attach the indicator to just one chart. It will scan all supported symbols automatically.
Q17: Can I change the dashboard colors?
👉 Yes, you can customize background, text, BUY/SELL colors, and font size.
Q18: Is it beginner-friendly?
👉 Yes. Even beginners can trade by simply following the Signal + Win% + SL/TP guidance.
Q19: Does it work in volatile markets like news events?
👉 It will still generate signals, but we recommend caution during major news releases.
Q20: Is there a money-back guarantee?
👉 Refunds are not possible on the MQL5 Market (platform policy).