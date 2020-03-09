Momentum Matrix Pro

Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard

Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool.
Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard.

If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.

 Key Features

  • 10 Momentum Strategies Combined
    1. MACD Zero Line Crossover
    2. RSI Trend Momentum
    3. Stochastic Pinpoint Entry
    4. Momentum Divergence Detection
    5. Awesome Oscillator Momentum
    6. Rate of Change (ROC) Entries
    7. Volume-Weighted Momentum (VWAP)
    8. RSI + EMA Momentum Filter
    9. Double Momentum Confirmation (MACD + RSI)
    10. Momentum with VWAP Strategy
  • Covers 21 Symbols:
    EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD
  • Smart Dashboard Layout
    Medium-sized, black background with white text for easy reading.
    Columns: Symbol | Price | Signal | Win% | Entry | Stop Loss | Target | Analysis
  • Win% Backtesting Built-In
    The indicator automatically calculates historical signal accuracy (Win/Loss ratio) so you can filter out weak setups.
  • Ready-to-Trade Levels
    Each signal comes with precise Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, dynamically calculated with ATR-based logic.
  • Clear Analysis Column
    Shows which strategies triggered the signal (e.g., +RSITr +AO -VWAPMom). You’ll know exactly why the signal was generated.

Why Choose Momentum Matrix Pro?

  • Save Time: Scan multiple pairs and strategies at once.
  • Boost Accuracy: Only trade signals backed by Win% statistics.
  • Clarity: Know exactly which indicators agree before taking a trade.
  • Professional Dashboard: No messy charts – everything is on one screen.
  • Works for All Traders: Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.

 Inputs & Settings

  • Timeframe: Default M15 (configurable)
  • Refresh Time: Default 3 seconds (adjustable)
  • Indicators Settings: MACD, RSI, Stochastic, EMA, ROC, ATR parameters fully adjustable
  • Colors & Layout: Customizable for your preference

 How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart (only once).
  2. Dashboard will automatically scan all 20 forex pairs + Gold.
  3. Look for BUY (Green) or SELL (Red) signals with high Win% (>60%).
  4. Check Analysis column for strategy confirmation.
  5. Take trades using the suggested Entry, SL, and TP levels.

 Key Benefits

  • Combines 10 strategies into one signal
  • Covers all major Forex pairs + Gold
  • Win% accuracy filter to avoid false signals
  • ATR-based SL/TP for professional risk management
  • Clean, modern dashboard – no cluttered charts
  • Fully customizable inputs

 Notes

  • This is a non-repainting indicator.
  • Works on any MT4 account.
  • Recommended timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4.

Momentum Matrix Pro – Trade Smarter, Not Harder.

Stop switching between charts and indicators – trade with a professional momentum dashboard.


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) – Momentum Matrix Pro

Q1: Does this indicator repaint?
 No. Momentum Matrix Pro is a non-repainting indicator. All signals are fixed once generated.

Q2: Can I use this indicator for auto-trading (EA)?
This product is an indicator only. You can use its signals in manual trading, or connect it with an EA if you code/customize one.

Q3: On which timeframes does it work best?
 Works on all timeframes. Recommended: M15, M30, H1, H4 for best momentum signals.

Q4: Which symbols are supported?
It covers 20 major forex pairs + Gold (XAUUSD) automatically.

Q5: Does it work on both MT4 and MT5?
This version is for MT4. An MT5 version can be requested.

Q6: Can I use it on indices, crypto, or other assets?
 It’s optimized for Forex + Gold, but you may manually add other symbols if your broker provides them.

Q7: How does the Win% column work?
The indicator runs a historical backtest of past signals and calculates the percentage of winning trades based on ATR-based SL/TP logic.

Q8: What is the minimum Win% recommended for trading?
 We suggest only considering trades where Win% ≥ 60% for higher probability setups.

Q9: How are Entry, Stop Loss, and Target levels calculated?
 Using ATR (Average True Range) multipliers. SL = Entry ± ATR * 1.2, TP = Entry ± ATR * 1.8 (configurable).

Q10: Can I customize the indicator parameters?
Yes, you can adjust MACD, RSI, Stochastic, EMA, ATR, ROC, and VWAP settings to fit your trading style.

Q11: Does the dashboard slow down MT4?
The code is optimized, but since it scans 21 symbols, use it on a reliable VPS or PC with stable internet.

Q12: Can I use this for scalping?
Yes. On M5/M15 it provides quick scalp entries, especially during London/NY sessions.

Q13: Can I use this for swing trading?
  Absolutely. On H1/H4/D1 you can capture larger moves with clear SL/TP levels.

Q14: How do I know why a signal appeared?
  The Analysis column shows which strategies triggered the signal (e.g., +RSITr +AO -VWAPMom).

Q15: Does it work on any broker?
  Yes, works on all MT4 brokers. Just ensure your broker provides the 21 supported symbols.

Q16: Do I need to open all charts for all symbols?
  No. Attach the indicator to just one chart. It will scan all supported symbols automatically.

Q17: Can I change the dashboard colors?
  Yes, you can customize background, text, BUY/SELL colors, and font size.

Q18: Is it beginner-friendly?
  Yes. Even beginners can trade by simply following the Signal + Win% + SL/TP guidance.

Q19: Does it work in volatile markets like news events?
  It will still generate signals, but we recommend caution during major news releases.

Q20: Is there a money-back guarantee?
  Refunds are not possible on the MQL5 Market (platform policy).

 


