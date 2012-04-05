XAU Sentinel

XAU Sentinel - A Two-Factor Strategy Based on Level Breakouts and Momentum Confirmation

The advisor is a fully automated trading system whose logic is based on the synergy of two independent signal modules. The robot analyzes market structure in real time, using a combination of price levels and dynamic indicators to filter out false entries.


Operation logic (Signals):
The algorithm makes a decision to enter a position only when two signals are confirmed simultaneously or sequentially:

Signal A (Trend/Level): Identification of key support/resistance zones or determination of the global trend direction.
Signal B (Momentum/Confirmation): Filter the entry using oscillators or volatility to determine the optimal reversal or continuation point.

Key benefits:

No dangerous methods: The strategy does not use martingale, grids, or sitting out losses. Each trade is protected by a fixed stop loss.
Adaptive algorithm: Signal parameters are automatically adjusted to current market volatility.
Risk Management: The built-in money management unit allows you to trade with a fixed lot or a percentage of your balance.

Technical specifications:

Working timeframe: [H1 or M15]
Recommended pairs: XAUUSD, any volatile, indices
Minimum deposit: $300
Execution type: Suitable for low spread accounts (ECN/Raw).

Parameters:

Magic Number: Unique identifier of transactions.
Lot Size: Fixed lot for trading.
Risk Percent: Percentage of risk per trade from balance.
Signal 1 Sensitivity: Adjust the sensitivity of the first signal.
Signal 2 Period: Filtering period of the second signal.
Stop Loss / Take Profit: Settings for profit and loss levels.

Installation recommendations:
For the expert advisor to function correctly, we recommend using a VPS server with minimal latency to the broker's server. Before using it on a live account, be sure to test it on a demo account or in the strategy tester with a 99% quote quality.


