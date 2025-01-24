Tom Scalper MT5

5

Tom Scalper - The Trendline Breakout Expert Advisor

Overview:
Tom is an Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It uses a single trendline to determine the trend and incorporates pattern recognition to identify breakout conditions. Built for traders seeking a structured approach, Tom follows predefined criteria to execute trades based on market movements.

Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates!

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2335544

Pricing

  • Launch Price: $199
  • Incremental Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
  • Final Price: $999

Core Strategy

  • Single Trendline Analysis: Tom utilizes a single trendline to assess market direction.
  • Pattern Recognition: Identifies breakout setups by analyzing specific market patterns.
  • Breakout Execution: Trades are triggered only after confirmed breakouts, following predefined conditions to filter false signals.

Why Choose Tom?

  • No Risky Strategies:

    • Does NOT use grid, martingale, or other high-risk methods.
    • Every trade includes a stop loss for risk management.

  • Transparent and Honest:

    • No history reading, bad trade filtering, or unrealistic backtest optimizations.
    • Performance is based on predefined strategy, not artificial results.

  • Simple and Effective:

    • Focuses on trendline breakouts based on predefined conditions for structured trading.

Key Features

  • Gold-Specific: Built specifically for trading XAUUSD.
  • Timeframe: Designed for the M15 timeframe.
  • User-Friendly: Easy to set up with default settings ready for most brokers.
  • Flexible Compatibility: Works with any broker and account type.

Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Minimum Deposit: $500(Recommended: $650 for optimal results).
  • Leverage: Any leverage supported by your broker.
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading.

    Risk Warning

    Trading carries inherent risks. Always use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to evaluate both backtest and live performance before making decisions.


    レビュー 3
    Chris G
    176
    Chris G 2025.02.18 14:12 
     

    First of all, I must praise the creator. He took a lot of time to answer my questions and explain the functionalities to me. Tom Scalper is a really cool expert. The strategy is very sophisticated and very risk-minimised. I am very happy to have this tool and can highly recommend it

    Wilatikto
    151
    Wilatikto 2025.02.09 02:46 
     

    I recently purchased this EA, and I must say it delivers exactly as promised. The backtest results are realistic, and the live signal performance aligns perfectly with my own experience. Additionally, the support from the seller is outstanding—definitely a 10/10. They are responsive, professional, and genuinely helpful. Overall, this EA is a reliable and transparent tool that I highly recommend.

    おすすめのプロダクト
    Ilan
    Andrey Khatimlianskii
    4.71 (7)
    エキスパート
    Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (32)
    エキスパート
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    PairsTrading MT5
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    エキスパート
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (234)
    エキスパート
    Hamster Scalpingは、マーチンゲールを使用しない完全に自動化された取引アドバイザーです。夜のスキャルピング戦略。 RSIインジケーターとATRフィルターが入力として使用されます。アドバイザには、ヘッジ口座タイプが必要です。 実際の作業の監視、およびその他の開発については、https：// www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/sellerを参照してください 。 一般的な推奨事項 最小デポジット$ 100、最小スプレッドのECNアカウントを使用し、eurusd M5 gmt +3のデフォルト設定。 入力パラメータ EAは、4桁と5桁の両方の引用符で機能します。入力パラメータでは、5文字の値をポイントで示し、すべてを4文字で自動的に再計算します。 NewCycle-モードがオンの場合、アドバイザーは停止せずに動作します。モードがオフの場合、一連の取引の完了後、アドバイザーは新しい注文を開きません。 期間インジケーター1-最初のインジケーターの期間。 アップレベル-アドバイザーが売りを開始する最初のインジケーターの上位レベル。 ダウンレベル
    Simo Professional
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    エキスパート
    Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    エキスパート
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    SmartScalp Pro MT5
    Serhii Shtepa
    エキスパート
    Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
    OverSeer MT5
    Theo Karam
    4 (2)
    エキスパート
    OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
    Extensiver
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    エキスパート
    Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    エキスパート
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    エキスパート
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Unobot EA
    Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
    エキスパート
    UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
    The Bitcoin Reaper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.67 (33)
    エキスパート
    発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数はごく限られています。 最終価格: 999ドル 新規 (349 ドルから) --> 1 EA を無料で入手 (取引口座番号 2 つ)。 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO BITCOIN REAPER へようこそ!   Gold Reaper が大成功を収めた後、同じ勝利の原則を Bitcoin 市場に適用する時が来たと判断しました。そして、それは非常に有望に見えます!   私はこれまで 20 年以上にわたってトレーディング システムを開発してきましたが、私の専門分野は「断然」ブレイクアウト戦略です。 このシンプルながらも効果的な戦略は、常に最高の取引戦略の上位にランクインしており、基本的にあらゆる市場に適用できます。     特にビットコインのような変動の激しい市場では、真価を発揮します。   それで、この戦略はどのように機能するのでしょうか? ブレイクアウト戦略は、重要なサ
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    エキスパート
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    IlanisMT5
    Mikhail Sergeev
    3.86 (7)
    エキスパート
    Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
    LT Gap EA
    Sie Samuel Roland Youl
    エキスパート
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    MadoCryptoXPro
    Mohamad Taha
    エキスパート
    New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
    Open lock MT5
    Sergey Likho
    5 (4)
    エキスパート
    The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
    Bober Real MT5
    Arnold Bobrinskii
    4.76 (17)
    エキスパート
    Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
    FanTrader
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    エキスパート
    FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
    AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
    John Dickenson
    エキスパート
    Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
    Smart GoldDigger
    Reward Ndunga Mubita
    エキスパート
    Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
    Neural Bitcoin Impulse
    Denys Babiak
    エキスパート
    Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    エキスパート
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    FabTradeX GJ
    Raffaele Romano
    エキスパート
    Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
    Impuls Pro
    Sergey Batudayev
    エキスパート
    EAの戦略はスウィングトレードに基づいており、iPumpインジケーターによって計算された鋭いインパルスの後のエントリーがあります。 前述のように、EAには自動サポートで手動取引を開始する機能があります。 -下降トレンドの場合↓価格が修正された後に取引を開始し、資産が買われ過ぎゾーンに入り、トレンドに沿って販売します。 -上昇トレンド↑の場合、価格が修正的に下落した後に取引を開始し、資産が売られ過ぎゾーンに分類され、トレンドに沿って購入します。 選択した資産で取引する場合、アドバイザーはトレンドを考慮し、現在のトレンドに従ってのみ取引を開始します。不採算の取引は、停止と平均化の両方を使用して閉じることができます。2番目のオプションは確かにより収益性が高く、リスクも高くなります。 利点 さまざまなTFのレベルを分析するための組み込みレベルインジケーター チャート上で手動で平均化のレベルを選択する機能 多くのピラミッド型注文を開くことによって利益を増やす能力（注文数は自分で制御できます） iPumpインジケーターのリバースシグナルに基づいて、TPを％で設定するためのより多くの基準 「ハン
    Monarch Scalper EA MT5
    Alberto Boada
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
    AlgoFusion FX
    Salvatore Caligiuri
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    AlgoFusion FX は、堅牢で多様なマルチ戦略型アルゴリズム取引を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。卓越したリスク管理、市場適応性、パフォーマンス最適化を目的として開発されており、高度な定量モデルと機械学習アルゴリズムを統合することで、変化し続ける市場環境での収益性を向上させます。 機関投資家であれ個人投資家であれ、 AlgoFusion FX は革新と戦略的卓越性を通じて安定した結果をもたらす高度なアルゴリズム取引ソリューションを提供します。 LIVE CERTIFIED RESULTS:   Strategy N.1   |   Strategy N.2 主な特徴 マルチ戦略フレームワーク – トレンドフォロー、平均回帰、ブレイクアウト、スキャルピング戦略を組み合わせ、分散を強化しリスクの露出を最小限に抑えます。 適応型AI最適化 – 機械学習技術を活用し、過去のパフォーマンスとリアルタイム市場分析に基づいて取引パラメータを動的に調整します。 ポートフォリオの分散化 – すべての外国為替ペアとゴールドを含む複数の資産クラスを統合し、リ
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    エキスパート
    トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (22)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    エキスパート
    ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    エキスパート
    シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    エキスパート
    Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    エキスパート
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    エキスパート
    新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    エキスパート
    概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    エキスパート
    PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょう! Remstoneを
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    エキスパート
    重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (28)
    エキスパート
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    エキスパート
    AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    エキスパート
    このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    エキスパート
    Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    エキスパート
    Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.21 (71)
    エキスパート
    SmartChoise EA – ニューラルネットワーク駆動のXAU/USD（ゴールド）M1タイムフレーム向けトレーディングシステム ユーザーマニュアルはプロフィールページのリンクから入手できます — すべての設定やオプションについて詳細に説明されています。 Telegram チャンネルでは、異なる残高、リスクレベル、設定で SmartChoise を稼働させている複数のアカウントも見つけることができます。これは、EA の実際のパフォーマンスを複数のブローカーや条件で確認する絶好の方法です。 価格は今のところ割引されています。 このEAは長期的で制御された成長を目的としており、その成功にはリスク耐性を理解し、それに合わせて調整することが重要です。 ニューラルネットワークに基づいたエンジンを使用しており、リアルタイムの市場データを継続的に分析し、現在の市場状況に応じてトレーディング戦略を適応させます。このアプローチは、トレードエントリーの最適化、リスク管理の向上、そしてインテリジェントなエクスポージャーの管理に役立ちます。 マーチンゲール戦略に依存するシステムとは異なり、SmartCho
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (103)
    エキスパート
    みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Mon Scalper MT5
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 afte
    Mon Scalper MT4
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    エキスパート
    Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
    The Gold Breaker MT5
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    5 (1)
    エキスパート
    This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
    Divergence Scanner Pro
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    ユーティリティ
    Divergence Scanner Pro is an advanced utility designed to detect both regular and hidden divergences across three powerful indicators: RSI , MACD , and Stochastic . With its robust algorithm and user-friendly interface, this tool is perfect for traders seeking an edge in the market. Key Features: Comprehensive Divergence Detection : Identifies regular and hidden divergences to highlight potential trend reversals or continuation opportunities. Multi-Indicator Support : Scans for divergences on RS
    FREE
    The Gold Breaker
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    エキスパート
    This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
    フィルタ:
    Lee Wai Chong
    2403
    Lee Wai Chong 2025.05.04 09:08 
     

    ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    1228
    開発者からの返信 Xuan Bach Nguyen 2025.05.04 09:10
    Thank you for your feedback—feel free to reach out if I can assist you in any way.
    Chris G
    176
    Chris G 2025.02.18 14:12 
     

    First of all, I must praise the creator. He took a lot of time to answer my questions and explain the functionalities to me. Tom Scalper is a really cool expert. The strategy is very sophisticated and very risk-minimised. I am very happy to have this tool and can highly recommend it

    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    1228
    開発者からの返信 Xuan Bach Nguyen 2025.02.18 14:19
    Thank you! I'm happy to hear that. If you need any assistance, feel free to ask!
    Wilatikto
    151
    Wilatikto 2025.02.09 02:46 
     

    I recently purchased this EA, and I must say it delivers exactly as promised. The backtest results are realistic, and the live signal performance aligns perfectly with my own experience. Additionally, the support from the seller is outstanding—definitely a 10/10. They are responsive, professional, and genuinely helpful. Overall, this EA is a reliable and transparent tool that I highly recommend.

    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    1228
    開発者からの返信 Xuan Bach Nguyen 2025.02.09 02:53
    Thanks! I'm happy to hear that. Feel free to reach out if you need any assistance.
    レビューに返信