- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
161 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
46 (22.22%)
Best trade:
55.40 USD
Worst trade:
-66.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 819.58 USD (182 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 285.49 USD (128 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (132.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
430.97 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
6.76%
Max deposit load:
1.20%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.00
Long Trades:
115 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
92 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
11.30 USD
Average Loss:
-27.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-75.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.80%
Annual Forecast:
-58.21%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
178.27 USD (18.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.43% (99.69 USD)
By Equity:
6.40% (56.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|207
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|534
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|54K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +55.40 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
299 USD per month
178%
0
0
USD
USD
835
USD
USD
44
97%
207
77%
7%
1.41
2.58
USD
USD
22%
1:500