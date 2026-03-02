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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Tom Scalper MT5
Xuan Bach Nguyen

Tom Scalper MT5

Xuan Bach Nguyen
Xuan Bach Nguyen

Xuan Bach Nguyen

4.5 (12)
7 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 299 USD per month
growth since 2025 178%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
207
Profit Trades:
161 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
46 (22.22%)
Best trade:
55.40 USD
Worst trade:
-66.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 819.58 USD (182 470 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 285.49 USD (128 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (132.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
430.97 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
6.76%
Max deposit load:
1.20%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.00
Long Trades:
115 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
92 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
11.30 USD
Average Loss:
-27.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-75.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.80%
Annual Forecast:
-58.21%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
178.27 USD (18.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.43% (99.69 USD)
By Equity:
6.40% (56.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 207
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 534
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.40 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +132.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.14 05:17
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 04:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.13 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.06 00:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.01 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 208 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 05:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.24 08:07
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 18:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.03.10 15:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.09 17:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.04 13:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.03 15:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tom Scalper MT5
299 USD per month
178%
0
0
USD
835
USD
44
97%
207
77%
7%
1.41
2.58
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

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