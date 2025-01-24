Tom Scalper MT5

5

Tom Scalper - The Trendline Breakout Expert Advisor

Overview:
Tom is an Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It uses a single trendline to determine the trend and incorporates pattern recognition to identify breakout conditions. Built for traders seeking a structured approach, Tom follows predefined criteria to execute trades based on market movements.

Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates!

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2335544

Pricing

  • Launch Price: $199
  • Incremental Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
  • Final Price: $999

Core Strategy

  • Single Trendline Analysis: Tom utilizes a single trendline to assess market direction.
  • Pattern Recognition: Identifies breakout setups by analyzing specific market patterns.
  • Breakout Execution: Trades are triggered only after confirmed breakouts, following predefined conditions to filter false signals.

Why Choose Tom?

  • No Risky Strategies:

    • Does NOT use grid, martingale, or other high-risk methods.
    • Every trade includes a stop loss for risk management.

  • Transparent and Honest:

    • No history reading, bad trade filtering, or unrealistic backtest optimizations.
    • Performance is based on predefined strategy, not artificial results.

  • Simple and Effective:

    • Focuses on trendline breakouts based on predefined conditions for structured trading.

Key Features

  • Gold-Specific: Built specifically for trading XAUUSD.
  • Timeframe: Designed for the M15 timeframe.
  • User-Friendly: Easy to set up with default settings ready for most brokers.
  • Flexible Compatibility: Works with any broker and account type.

Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Minimum Deposit: $150 (Recommended: $300 for optimal results).
  • Leverage: Any leverage supported by your broker.
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading.

    Risk Warning

    Trading carries inherent risks. Always use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to evaluate both backtest and live performance before making decisions.


    Avis 3
    Chris G
    175
    Chris G 2025.02.18 14:12 
     

    First of all, I must praise the creator. He took a lot of time to answer my questions and explain the functionalities to me. Tom Scalper is a really cool expert. The strategy is very sophisticated and very risk-minimised. I am very happy to have this tool and can highly recommend it

    Wilatikto
    151
    Wilatikto 2025.02.09 02:46 
     

    I recently purchased this EA, and I must say it delivers exactly as promised. The backtest results are realistic, and the live signal performance aligns perfectly with my own experience. Additionally, the support from the seller is outstanding—definitely a 10/10. They are responsive, professional, and genuinely helpful. Overall, this EA is a reliable and transparent tool that I highly recommend.

