Tom Scalper MT5

5

Tom Scalper - The Trendline Breakout Expert Advisor

Overview:
Tom is an Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It uses a single trendline to determine the trend and incorporates pattern recognition to identify breakout conditions. Built for traders seeking a structured approach, Tom follows predefined criteria to execute trades based on market movements.

Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates!

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2335544

Pricing

  • Launch Price: $199
  • Incremental Price Increase: The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases.
  • Final Price: $999

Core Strategy

  • Single Trendline Analysis: Tom utilizes a single trendline to assess market direction.
  • Pattern Recognition: Identifies breakout setups by analyzing specific market patterns.
  • Breakout Execution: Trades are triggered only after confirmed breakouts, following predefined conditions to filter false signals.

Why Choose Tom?

  • No Risky Strategies:

    • Does NOT use grid, martingale, or other high-risk methods.
    • Every trade includes a stop loss for risk management.

  • Transparent and Honest:

    • No history reading, bad trade filtering, or unrealistic backtest optimizations.
    • Performance is based on predefined strategy, not artificial results.

  • Simple and Effective:

    • Focuses on trendline breakouts based on predefined conditions for structured trading.

Key Features

  • Gold-Specific: Built specifically for trading XAUUSD.
  • Timeframe: Designed for the M15 timeframe.
  • User-Friendly: Easy to set up with default settings ready for most brokers.
  • Flexible Compatibility: Works with any broker and account type.

Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Minimum Deposit: $150 (Recommended: $300 for optimal results).
  • Leverage: Any leverage supported by your broker.
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading.

    Risk Warning

    Trading carries inherent risks. Always use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to evaluate both backtest and live performance before making decisions.


    Chris G
    175
    Chris G 2025.02.18 14:12 
     

    First of all, I must praise the creator. He took a lot of time to answer my questions and explain the functionalities to me. Tom Scalper is a really cool expert. The strategy is very sophisticated and very risk-minimised. I am very happy to have this tool and can highly recommend it

    Wilatikto
    151
    Wilatikto 2025.02.09 02:46 
     

    I recently purchased this EA, and I must say it delivers exactly as promised. The backtest results are realistic, and the live signal performance aligns perfectly with my own experience. Additionally, the support from the seller is outstanding—definitely a 10/10. They are responsive, professional, and genuinely helpful. Overall, this EA is a reliable and transparent tool that I highly recommend.

    Mon Scalper MT5
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 afte
    The Gold Breaker MT5
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
    Divergence Scanner Pro
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    Utilità
    Divergence Scanner Pro is an advanced utility designed to detect both regular and hidden divergences across three powerful indicators: RSI , MACD , and Stochastic . With its robust algorithm and user-friendly interface, this tool is perfect for traders seeking an edge in the market. Key Features: Comprehensive Divergence Detection : Identifies regular and hidden divergences to highlight potential trend reversals or continuation opportunities. Multi-Indicator Support : Scans for divergences on RS
    The Gold Breaker
    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
    Lee Wai Chong
    2312
    Lee Wai Chong 2025.05.04 09:08 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    965
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Xuan Bach Nguyen 2025.05.04 09:10
    Thank you for your feedback—feel free to reach out if I can assist you in any way.
    Chris G
    175
    Chris G 2025.02.18 14:12 
     

    First of all, I must praise the creator. He took a lot of time to answer my questions and explain the functionalities to me. Tom Scalper is a really cool expert. The strategy is very sophisticated and very risk-minimised. I am very happy to have this tool and can highly recommend it

    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    965
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Xuan Bach Nguyen 2025.02.18 14:19
    Thank you! I'm happy to hear that. If you need any assistance, feel free to ask!
    Wilatikto
    151
    Wilatikto 2025.02.09 02:46 
     

    I recently purchased this EA, and I must say it delivers exactly as promised. The backtest results are realistic, and the live signal performance aligns perfectly with my own experience. Additionally, the support from the seller is outstanding—definitely a 10/10. They are responsive, professional, and genuinely helpful. Overall, this EA is a reliable and transparent tool that I highly recommend.

    Xuan Bach Nguyen
    965
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Xuan Bach Nguyen 2025.02.09 02:53
    Thanks! I'm happy to hear that. Feel free to reach out if you need any assistance.
