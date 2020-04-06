Professional Scalper

Professional Scalper EA - Safe and stable.


Parameters:

*Lot-Sizing Method

  1. Fixed Lot - a fixed lot will always be used for the initial trade;
  2. Low Risk 20% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 20% annualized return;
  3. Mid Risk 40% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account funds to generate approximately 40% annualized return;
  4. Significant Risk 80% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 80% annualized returns;
  5. High Risk 120% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 120% annualized returns;
  6. Maxed Risk - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to maximize annual income;
  7. Lots based on Deposit load % - lot size based on account balance and margin requirements.

*  It is not recommended to touch the other settings.


