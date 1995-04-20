Reversal Super Pro

Reversal Super Pro - The best trend-following trading indicator!!!

Precise entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, and indices!

Indicator 100% does not repaint!!!

Once a signal appears, it never disappears! Unlike indicators that repaint, which can lead to loss of deposits because they can display a signal and then remove it.

It is not recommended to use it alone, only with an additional trend indicator.


Bonus: When you purchase the indicator, you receive the Trend Arrow Super trend indicator as a gift.

After purchasing, please send me a private message.

The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as as part of your existing trading system.


Indicator Parameters:


  • Period - 120 (You can change this parameter for more accurate signals; the higher the parameter, the more accurate the signal)
  • Alert - true (Alert signal)


For any questions, please contact me via private message.

Happy trading!

