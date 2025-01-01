MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTerminalInfoIsDLLsAllowed
- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
IsDLLsAllowed
DLLの使用の許可に関する情報を取得します。
bool IsDLLsAllowed() const
戻り値
DLLの使用が許可されている場合は true、それ以外の場合は false
注意事項
DLLの使用許可についての情報の取得には TerminalInfoInteger() 関数（TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED プロパティ）が使用されます。