ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTerminalInfoIsDLLsAllowed 

IsDLLsAllowed

DLLの使用の許可に関する情報を取得します。

bool  IsDLLsAllowed() const 

戻り値

DLLの使用が許可されている場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

DLLの使用許可についての情報の取得には TerminalInfoInteger() 関数（TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED プロパティ）が使用されます。