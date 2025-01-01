ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 プログラム環境の対応するプロパティの値を返します。

int  TerminalInfoInteger(
  int  property_id      // プロパティ識別子
  );

パラメータ

property_id

[in] プロパティの識別子。ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER 列挙のいずれかです。

戻り値

int 型の値

注意事項

プロパティ値の取得には TerminalInfoInteger() 関数が使用されます。