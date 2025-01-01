MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTerminalInfoInfoInteger
- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
InfoInteger
MQL5 プログラム環境の対応するプロパティの値を返します。
int TerminalInfoInteger(
パラメータ
property_id
[in] プロパティの識別子。ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER 列挙のいずれかです。
戻り値
int 型の値
注意事項
プロパティ値の取得には TerminalInfoInteger() 関数が使用されます。