MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTerminalInfoIsDLLsAllowed 

获取有关使用 DLL 权限的信息。

bool  IsDLLsAllowed() const 

返回值

true, 如果允许使用 DLL, 否则 false。

注释

为获取 DLL 使用权限, 使用 TerminalInfoInteger() 函数 (TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED 属性)。