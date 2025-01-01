文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTerminalInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

返回 mql5 程序环境相应属性的值。

int  TerminalInfoInteger(
   int  property_id      // 属性标识符
   );

参数

property_id

[输入] 属性标识符。其值可为 ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER枚举之一。

返回值

整型值。

注释

为获取属性值, 使用 TerminalInfoInteger() 函数。