MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTerminalInfoInfoInteger
- Build
- IsConnected
- IsDLLsAllowed
- IsTradeAllowed
- IsEmailEnabled
- IsFtpEnabled
- MaxBars
- CodePage
- CPUCores
- MemoryPhysical
- MemoryTotal
- MemoryAvailable
- MemoryUsed
- IsX64
- OpenCLSupport
- DiskSpace
- Language
- Name
- Company
- Path
- DataPath
- CommonDataPath
- InfoInteger
- InfoString
InfoInteger
返回 mql5 程序环境相应属性的值。
int TerminalInfoInteger(
参数
property_id
[输入] 属性标识符。其值可为 ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER枚举之一。
返回值
整型值。
注释
为获取属性值, 使用 TerminalInfoInteger() 函数。