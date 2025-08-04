Valute / TFPM
TFPM: Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp
28.32 USD 0.47 (1.69%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TFPM ha avuto una variazione del 1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.74 e ad un massimo di 28.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.74 28.32
Intervallo Annuale
14.51 29.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.85
- Apertura
- 27.83
- Bid
- 28.32
- Ask
- 28.62
- Minimo
- 27.74
- Massimo
- 28.32
- Volume
- 1.144 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 72.58%
20 settembre, sabato