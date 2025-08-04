Moedas / TFPM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TFPM: Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp
27.74 USD 0.39 (1.39%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TFPM para hoje mudou para -1.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.50 e o mais alto foi 28.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TFPM Notícias
- Ações da Triple Flag Precious Metals atingem máxima histórica de US$ 29,26
- Triple Flag Precious Metals stock hits all-time high at 29.26 USD
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.47%
- Triple Flag Precious Metals stock hits all-time high of 28.25 USD
- Stock Market Today: Dow Loses 249 Points; Nvidia Extends A Streak As Palantir Does This (Live Coverage)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 500 Points; This Biotech Soars 33%, A Gold Name Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
- Triple Flag Precious Metals stock hits all-time high of 27.25 USD
- This Gold Stock Is A Billionaire Investor's Largest Holding And There's Still Room To Get In
- Billionaire Investor Paul Singer Has Over Half Of Elliott Investment's Portfolio Invested In These Four Stocks - Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM)
- Monthly Report: Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - July 2025
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Royal Gold: Gold Royalty Giant Going Through Massive Acquisitions; Lagging Peers (RGLD)
- Triple Flag: A Solid Buy-The-Dip Candidate (NYSE:TFPM)
- It's Raining Gains! This Gold Stock Soars 77%, Hits Buy Zone As Earnings Accelerate
- Dow Jones Futures Rise Amid Big Earnings, Tesla Exits Dojo; AppLovin, Robinhood Are In Buy Areas
- Dow Jones Futures Rise, Sezzle Fizzles Out; AppLovin, Robinhood Flash Buy Signals
- Triple Flag Q2 2025 slides: Record financial results and strategic acquisitions drive growth
- Triple Flag (TFPM) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Triple Flag Precious Metals stock hits all-time high of 25.63 USD
- Triple Flag Precious Metals earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Triple Flag Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 5%
- Wheaton Precious Metals to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
- Investors Are Mining Best Stock Lists For Hot Gold Stocks: Check Out New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
Faixa diária
27.50 28.35
Faixa anual
14.51 29.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.13
- Open
- 27.77
- Bid
- 27.74
- Ask
- 28.04
- Low
- 27.50
- High
- 28.35
- Volume
- 987
- Mudança diária
- -1.39%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.63%
- Mudança anual
- 69.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh