货币 / TFPM
TFPM: Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp
27.93 USD 0.20 (0.71%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TFPM汇率已更改-0.71%。当日，交易品种以低点27.50和高点28.35进行交易。
关注Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.50 28.35
年范围
14.51 29.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.13
- 开盘价
- 27.77
- 卖价
- 27.93
- 买价
- 28.23
- 最低价
- 27.50
- 最高价
- 28.35
- 交易量
- 269
- 日变化
- -0.71%
- 月变化
- -0.46%
- 6个月变化
- 45.62%
- 年变化
- 70.20%
