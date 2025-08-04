Currencies / TFPM
TFPM: Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp
28.29 USD 0.37 (1.29%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TFPM exchange rate has changed by -1.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.01 and at a high of 28.71.
Follow Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
28.01 28.71
Year Range
14.51 29.30
- Previous Close
- 28.66
- Open
- 28.64
- Bid
- 28.29
- Ask
- 28.59
- Low
- 28.01
- High
- 28.71
- Volume
- 391
- Daily Change
- -1.29%
- Month Change
- 0.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.50%
- Year Change
- 72.39%
