RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
328.57 USD 2.58 (0.79%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RCL ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 316.11 e ad un massimo di 329.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RCL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
316.11 329.54
Intervallo Annuale
164.01 366.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 325.99
- Apertura
- 327.10
- Bid
- 328.57
- Ask
- 328.87
- Minimo
- 316.11
- Massimo
- 329.54
- Volume
- 4.255 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 60.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- 85.05%
20 settembre, sabato