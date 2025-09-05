QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RCL
RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

328.57 USD 2.58 (0.79%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RCL ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 316.11 e ad un massimo di 329.54.

Segui le dinamiche di Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
316.11 329.54
Intervallo Annuale
164.01 366.46
Chiusura Precedente
325.99
Apertura
327.10
Bid
328.57
Ask
328.87
Minimo
316.11
Massimo
329.54
Volume
4.255 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.79%
Variazione Mensile
-7.58%
Variazione Semestrale
60.61%
Variazione Annuale
85.05%
20 settembre, sabato