货币 / RCL
RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
321.72 USD 8.03 (2.44%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RCL汇率已更改-2.44%。当日，交易品种以低点317.52和高点329.50进行交易。
关注Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RCL新闻
日范围
317.52 329.50
年范围
164.01 366.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 329.75
- 开盘价
- 327.99
- 卖价
- 321.72
- 买价
- 322.02
- 最低价
- 317.52
- 最高价
- 329.50
- 交易量
- 5.180 K
- 日变化
- -2.44%
- 月变化
- -9.50%
- 6个月变化
- 57.26%
- 年变化
- 81.19%
