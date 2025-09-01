クォートセクション
通貨 / RCL
株に戻る

RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

325.99 USD 2.65 (0.82%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RCLの今日の為替レートは、0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり320.87の安値と326.84の高値で取引されました。

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RCL News

1日のレンジ
320.87 326.84
1年のレンジ
164.01 366.46
以前の終値
323.34
始値
325.47
買値
325.99
買値
326.29
安値
320.87
高値
326.84
出来高
2.720 K
1日の変化
0.82%
1ヶ月の変化
-8.30%
6ヶ月の変化
59.35%
1年の変化
83.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K