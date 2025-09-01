通貨 / RCL
RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
325.99 USD 2.65 (0.82%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RCLの今日の為替レートは、0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり320.87の安値と326.84の高値で取引されました。
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RCL News
1日のレンジ
320.87 326.84
1年のレンジ
164.01 366.46
- 以前の終値
- 323.34
- 始値
- 325.47
- 買値
- 325.99
- 買値
- 326.29
- 安値
- 320.87
- 高値
- 326.84
- 出来高
- 2.720 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 59.35%
- 1年の変化
- 83.59%
