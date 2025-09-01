Moedas / RCL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
323.34 USD 1.62 (0.50%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RCL para hoje mudou para 0.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 316.34 e o mais alto foi 324.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RCL Notícias
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Here's Why Royal Caribbean (RCL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Royal Caribbean (RCL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Investors Heavily Search Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Here is What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030
- What's Going On With Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Thursday? - Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL)
- Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Royal Caribbean (RCL): Should You Buy?
- Norwegian Cruise Line stock price target raised to $37 by Stifel
- Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Royal Caribbean Group raises quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
- NCLH Stock Up 24% in 3 Months: Should You Ride the Wave or Hold Back?
- Stifel: Market misreads NCLH capital moves, buy the dip
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line stock amid capital transactions
- Carnival's Fuel Efficiency Gains Momentum: Can Margins Sustain?
- Royal Caribbean Stock May Be Sailing Toward Stormy Seas
- Royal Caribbean Stock Continues to Hit All-Time Highs. Can the Growth Story Continue?
- You’ve already spent big bucks on a Carnival Cruise package — so would you pay extra for doughnuts?
- Why Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Cruise demand shows mixed signals as bookings hold up into 2026
- Can Carnival Capitalize on Cruise Industry's Record Demand?
- Royal Caribbean Cruises: I'm Not Ready For This Cruise (NYSE:RCL)
- CCL Trades Near 52-Week High: Harvest Gains or Stay Invested?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a Trending Stock
Faixa diária
316.34 324.34
Faixa anual
164.01 366.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 321.72
- Open
- 323.12
- Bid
- 323.34
- Ask
- 323.64
- Low
- 316.34
- High
- 324.34
- Volume
- 3.437 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.50%
- Mudança mensal
- -9.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 58.05%
- Mudança anual
- 82.10%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh