통화 / RCL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
326.74 USD 0.75 (0.23%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RCL 환율이 오늘 0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 316.11이고 고가는 327.30이었습니다.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RCL News
- 크루즈 라인 주식, 프로모션 활동 우려로 하락
- Cruise line stocks fall amid concerns over promotional activity
- 바이킹 홀딩스, 견조한 럭셔리 수요에 트루이스트 목표가 상향
- 로얄 캐리비안 목표 주가, Truist, 세금 우려로 333달러로 하향 조정
- Viking Holdings stock price target raised by Truist to $59 on resilient luxury demand
- Royal Caribbean price target lowered to $333 by Truist on tax concerns
- Carnival's Deposits Hit Records: Can Booking Momentum Continue?
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Here's Why Royal Caribbean (RCL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Royal Caribbean (RCL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Investors Heavily Search Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Here is What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030
- What's Going On With Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Thursday? - Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL)
- Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Royal Caribbean (RCL): Should You Buy?
- Norwegian Cruise Line stock price target raised to $37 by Stifel
- Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Royal Caribbean Group raises quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
- NCLH Stock Up 24% in 3 Months: Should You Ride the Wave or Hold Back?
- Stifel: Market misreads NCLH capital moves, buy the dip
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line stock amid capital transactions
- Carnival's Fuel Efficiency Gains Momentum: Can Margins Sustain?
- Royal Caribbean Stock May Be Sailing Toward Stormy Seas
- Royal Caribbean Stock Continues to Hit All-Time Highs. Can the Growth Story Continue?
일일 변동 비율
316.11 327.30
년간 변동
164.01 366.46
- 이전 종가
- 325.99
- 시가
- 327.10
- Bid
- 326.74
- Ask
- 327.04
- 저가
- 316.11
- 고가
- 327.30
- 볼륨
- 2.405 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.23%
- 월 변동
- -8.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 59.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 84.02%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K