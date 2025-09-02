CotizacionesSecciones
RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

323.34 USD 1.62 (0.50%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RCL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 316.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 324.34.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
316.34 324.34
Rango anual
164.01 366.46
Cierres anteriores
321.72
Open
323.12
Bid
323.34
Ask
323.64
Low
316.34
High
324.34
Volumen
3.437 K
Cambio diario
0.50%
Cambio mensual
-9.05%
Cambio a 6 meses
58.05%
Cambio anual
82.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B