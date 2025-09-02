Divisas / RCL
RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
323.34 USD 1.62 (0.50%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RCL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 316.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 324.34.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
RCL News
Rango diario
316.34 324.34
Rango anual
164.01 366.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 321.72
- Open
- 323.12
- Bid
- 323.34
- Ask
- 323.64
- Low
- 316.34
- High
- 324.34
- Volumen
- 3.437 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.50%
- Cambio mensual
- -9.05%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 58.05%
- Cambio anual
- 82.10%
