RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

318.87 USD 10.88 (3.30%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RCL exchange rate has changed by -3.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 317.52 and at a high of 329.50.

Follow Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
317.52 329.50
Year Range
164.01 366.46
Previous Close
329.75
Open
327.99
Bid
318.87
Ask
319.17
Low
317.52
High
329.50
Volume
2.396 K
Daily Change
-3.30%
Month Change
-10.30%
6 Months Change
55.87%
Year Change
79.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%