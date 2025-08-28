Currencies / RCL
RCL: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
318.87 USD 10.88 (3.30%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RCL exchange rate has changed by -3.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 317.52 and at a high of 329.50.
Follow Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
317.52 329.50
Year Range
164.01 366.46
- Previous Close
- 329.75
- Open
- 327.99
- Bid
- 318.87
- Ask
- 319.17
- Low
- 317.52
- High
- 329.50
- Volume
- 2.396 K
- Daily Change
- -3.30%
- Month Change
- -10.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 55.87%
- Year Change
- 79.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%